Longtime Clear Lake banker Ray Hewitt dies at 89

Ray V. Hewitt, who spent 49 years at Clear Lake Bank & Trust, 24 as chairman of the board, died Monday at Hospice of North Iowa.

He was 89.

Hewitt had announced his retirement from the family-owned company in a guest column earlier this month in the Globe Gazette.

“When I reflect back on the growth and success of Clear Lake Bank & Trust, the main factor in our achievements has been our employees. We take pride in hiring great community-minded, honest, hard-working individuals who know the value in helping others,” Hewitt wrote in announcing he was stepping away from the business.

Son Mark Hewitt, president and CEO of the CLB&T, succeeded his father as chairman of the board.

“Dad was really instrumental in taking care of employees. I sort of picked up where he left off," Mark Hewitt said in a 2017 Globe Gazette article.

Ray Hewitt was born in 1933 and grew up in the Mason City and Clear Lake area, graduating from Clear Lake High School. He attended the University of Iowa, but left to serve in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He graduated from Coe College in Cedar Rapids.

Over the years he served in leadership roles with the Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce, North Iowa Economic Development Corp., North Iowa Mercy Hospital and the United Methodist Church of Clear Lake. He also chaired the Clear Lake Bicentennial celebration in 1976.

Ray V. Hewitt's full obituary appears on page A5 of today's Globe Gazette.