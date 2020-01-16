Logan’s lift: Mason City comes together to raise $3K for child with disabilities

It took less than 24 hours for the community to lift up a Mason City family.
That’s thanks to the nearly 65 individuals who donated more than $3,000 to a Facebook fundraiser to purchase a used ceiling-mounted electric lift for 10-year-old Logan Brown.
“I knew that it would happen I just didn't know it would happen that quickly,” said Ann Determan, Brown’s nurse who created the fundraiser.
Brown, the son of Tara and Andy Brown of Mason City, has a genetic mutation of the SETD-2 gene and has been diagnosed with microcephaly, cerebellar hypoplasia and cerebral palsy among others.
He uses a wheelchair and is unable to sit, walk and stand on his own.
Determan, a former MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center employee, began working with Brown when he was 3 years old.
“He’s an amazing young man,” she said. “He brings joy to everybody that he meets.”
As Brown has grown — now about 65 pounds — transferring from his bed to his wheelchair and vice versa has become more difficult, and the manual lift, which is the only lift covered by health insurance, isn’t efficient or practical, Determan said.
It’s for that reason she began researching electric lifts, a “caregiver luxury” that aren’t covered by insurance companies, and she found JVA Mobility of Waterloo.
You have free articles remaining.
When she reached out to the company, she was informed that it receives about three used lifts a year and will resell them at a discounted rate.
Determan said a new lift costs about $6,000, and a used one costs about $3,000 with new straps, sling and installation of a new ceiling rail.
Wanting to help Tara and Andy Brown, who have three other children between 14 and 22, she launched a Facebook fundraiser Tuesday to raise $3,000 for a used lift.
“I’m just an advocate,” Determan said. “I’m just advocating for him to have the best possible life that he can.”
Donations started rolling in immediately for Brown’s lift, and when Determan awoke Wednesday morning, she received a notification that she had reached her goal.
By 4 p.m. Wednesday, the fundraiser garnered $3,220 in donations.
“Words cannot express how thankful we are for your generosity. This village raised the money needed for this lift in less than 24 hours. You are all amazing,” Tara Brown posted on the Facebook fundraiser’s wall. “Thank you for donating. Thank you for sharing. Thank you for praying. Logan is here and well because he is surrounded by people who lift him up daily. God is good!”
She continued by saying the electric lift will allow their son to remain at home, where he is safe, loved and comfortable, for as long as possible.
Determan said JVA Mobility will install and maintain the lift, and once that’s complete, Tara Brown said she’d share photos with those who made it possible.
The most heartwarming stories of 2019
Take a look back at some of 2019's most heartwarming stories.
For much of Cindy Mostrom’s life she has been searching for answers about her mother.
On Monday morning, area farmers from Winnebago County joined forces to help life-long community members and farm family La Vurne and Sharon Jo…
And according to Pete, that wide online support has materialized into a renewed physical presence.
The Mason City Community Based Outpatient Clinic in the Westbrook building on South Pierce Avenue is going mobile.
Since September, the Mason City Community Based Outpatient Clinic for veterans has offered traditional chiropractic and acupunctural care. But a few months farther back, in February, they began offering “battlefield acupuncture,” which is something else entirely.
November is National Adoption Month, and there are local children in need of adoptive or foster parents. Scot and Terri Orton are two Mason City parents of six adopted kids and one foster kid and the recent legal guardians of another.
76-year-old dancing marine gives regular performances in Zearing for his sister, care center residents
When he was 16, he took the girl of 15 who would later become his wife to a concert at the Surf Ballroom. It was a buck and a quarter to get i…
A Clear Lake couple fundraising to bring their sons home from Africa have nearly reached their goal.
Bob and Linda Sanger have supported the Britt and West Hancock communities for more than 50 years.
Brandon and Kelsey Hrubes never imagined their lives the way they are now.
"We gather today to remember our military personnel. We acknowledge that their service provides for our security, gives us the freedom to speak our mind, to vote, to worship and to pursue the good of our neighbors."
23-year-old Carson King got more Busch than he bargained for.
A Clear Lake business is thanking the community for its support over the weekend.
With a friend’s recent diagnosis of leukemia, West Hancock High School senior Nora Clark decided to sell cupcakes to raise money to help with …
'Like nothing I've ever seen': Worth County snowmobilers rescue stranded drivers during blizzard (with photos)
NORTHWOOD - Several snowmobilers helped rescue stranded drivers across Worth County on Sunday.
FOREST CITY | Ben Neal has only been a member of the Forest City Fire Department for seven months, but he already feels like part of the family.
FOREST CITY | Getting a Forest City woman to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City during the Feb. 24 blizzard so she could give bi…
Tom Meskel and Jim Anastasi of 50s-rock-indebted Black Jaks grew up listening to the likes of the Everly Brothers, Buddy Holly and Ritchie Valens.
Charlie Dickman and his family have vacationed in Puerto Rico several times within the past decade, but none may have been as memorable as the…
Reach Reporter Ashley Stewart at 641-421-0533. Follow her on Twitter at GGastewart.