Logan’s lift: Mason City comes together to raise $3K for child with disabilities

When she reached out to the company, she was informed that it receives about three used lifts a year and will resell them at a discounted rate.

Determan said a new lift costs about $6,000, and a used one costs about $3,000 with new straps, sling and installation of a new ceiling rail.

Wanting to help Tara and Andy Brown, who have three other children between 14 and 22, she launched a Facebook fundraiser Tuesday to raise $3,000 for a used lift.

“I’m just an advocate,” Determan said. “I’m just advocating for him to have the best possible life that he can.”

Donations started rolling in immediately for Brown’s lift, and when Determan awoke Wednesday morning, she received a notification that she had reached her goal.

By 4 p.m. Wednesday, the fundraiser garnered $3,220 in donations.

“Words cannot express how thankful we are for your generosity. This village raised the money needed for this lift in less than 24 hours. You are all amazing,” Tara Brown posted on the Facebook fundraiser’s wall. “Thank you for donating. Thank you for sharing. Thank you for praying. Logan is here and well because he is surrounded by people who lift him up daily. God is good!”