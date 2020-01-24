Local students among hundreds of thousands at March For Life 2020

Friday afternoon, hundreds of thousands of people marched on Washington, D.C., in the March for Life 2020 rally and march.
Several local people were at the march, including 50 area students and True L.I.F.E. of North Iowa, based in Clear Lake.
Of the 50 students, 35 were from Newman Catholic High School, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School, West Hancock High School and North Iowa High School, 11 middle school students and a couple of students from Waldorf University.
True L.I.F.E Vice President Melaney Hejlik said they traveled with Dubuque County Right to Life, leaving 5:30 p.m. Wednesday by bus to attend the rally Friday.
All the people from Iowa also met with Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa).
“It’s an awesome experience for these kids,” Heljik said.
The Rev. Paul Lippstock from Archangels Catholic Cluster organized bringing the students to Washington, D.C., and True L.I.F.E. sponsored a scholarship for some kids to go, Hejlik said.
“There’s been huge support from the community and our parishes of people that donated so these kids can go,” she said.
Marching every other year since 2014, this year was Hejlik’s fourth, and she said the experience is “beyond words.”
“To see that many youth, you know, the pro-life generation is the younger generation,” she said. “Those kids are going to make the change.”
Heljik said each year the goal is to never march again, but it’s “all about educating people about the realities of life issues.”
“It’d be great to get more kids involved,” she said. “That’s our goal.”
Everyone marches for different reasons, including for people who are trafficked, for people dying from euthanasia, for people with special needs and for the unborn, Hejlik said, but her reason is mainly for the unborn.
Hejlik’s youngest daughter, Jamie Hejlik, a junior from G-H-V High School, said she marched for all the mothers who feel like they have to get rid of the baby rather than put it up for adoption or any other choices.
“They feel like they have to abort, and they’re backed into a corner,” Jamie said.
She got involved through her mother, and this is her second year marching with her first march in 2018.
You have free articles remaining.
“I did not think there was going to be that many people there, and I didn’t think the people were going to be that passionate for what they were marching for,” Jamie said.
The march made her feel like there were others with her who believe in the same things she does and she’s not standing alone, Jamie said.
Aileen Lechuga, a junior from West Hancock High School, said she joined the march because she wanted to “speak for those who don’t have a voice.”
This was her first march, and Lechuga said the Catholic church she attends goes every year, and some of her friends last year went.
“I decided to give it a try because abortion is not something I support, so I had to come out and be part of the difference that everyone else is trying to make,” she said.
Lechuga said the march was impactful and touched her heart, especially with everyone coming together and all believing in one thing.
“I didn’t really realize how abortions were until people really put passion into it and told their story about how survivors and mothers who did it and how it changed their life, and then that really touched you and made you more into it,” she said.
Adamari Barranca, a senior at West Hancock, said she also attended the march for the first time, and though she was too scared to go last year with her friends, this year she wanted to attend the march.
“Abortion’s been a huge topic since I was younger with my parents and family in church, so being able to finally go out and do something about it and be active in pro-life was something I’ve been wanting to do for a while,” she said.
Though she expected to see a lot of pro-choice protesters at the event like her friends had warned her about, Barranca said the march was really peaceful overall with no chaos.
“There was just tons of people all coming together for one thing,” she said.
Barranca said she learned just being open about the issue was better and being able to come together as one to support a cause is overwhelming.
“It was a great experience,” she said. “I thought I was going to be overwhelmed because of the abundance of people there, but I loved it. It’s something I for sure want to do again…I don’t regret it one bit coming.”
Barranca and Lechuga both said they will come again next year, and Melaney and Jamie Heljik will be attending the 2022 march.
President Donald Trump spoke at the rally, making him the first president in the 47-year history of the march to speak at the event in person.
“Unborn children have never had a stronger defender in the White House,” he said.
Past presidents who opposed abortion, including Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush, steered clear of personally attending the march to avoid being too closely associated with demonstrators eager to outlaw the procedure. They sent remarks for others to deliver, spoke via telephone hookup or invited organizers to visit the White House.
The first march took place on the west steps of the Capitol in January 1974, the year after the Supreme Court decided Roe v. Wade, the landmark ruling that legalized abortion.
Grace Zaplatynsky can be reached at 641-421-0534.