Local students among hundreds of thousands at March For Life 2020

Aileen Lechuga, a junior from West Hancock High School, said she joined the march because she wanted to “speak for those who don’t have a voice.”

This was her first march, and Lechuga said the Catholic church she attends goes every year, and some of her friends last year went.

“I decided to give it a try because abortion is not something I support, so I had to come out and be part of the difference that everyone else is trying to make,” she said.

Lechuga said the march was impactful and touched her heart, especially with everyone coming together and all believing in one thing.

“I didn’t really realize how abortions were until people really put passion into it and told their story about how survivors and mothers who did it and how it changed their life, and then that really touched you and made you more into it,” she said.

Adamari Barranca, a senior at West Hancock, said she also attended the march for the first time, and though she was too scared to go last year with her friends, this year she wanted to attend the march.