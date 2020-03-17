Local restaurants: Who's offering takeout and delivery?

It's a trying time for local restaurants. Here are the local restaurants offering carryout and delivery services, as well as those that have temporarily closed. We'll continue to update this list as we gather more information.
Gov. Kim Reynolds declared a statewide public health disaster Tuesday morning that includes limiting gatherings to 10 people and closing bars, restaurants, casinos and other businesses until at least March 31 at 11:59 p.m.
Food and beverages may still be sold on a carryout, drive-through, or delivery basis.
The Quarry: now curating a menu for each day so as to not waste ingredients. Will consist of an entree, soup, salad; call ahead at 641-421-0075. Drive up to back door to pick up.
Thai Bistro: order online at https://order.thaibistrosushibar.com/.
Wok & Roll: order online at https://www.woknrollmasoncity.com/menu.aspx.
State Street Deli: to place an order for carryout, call 641-201-1002.
Pasta Bella: to place an order for pick-up or delivery, call 641-201-1891.
Suzie Q Cafe: temporarily closing until further notice.
Mulligan's Bar & Grill: call 641-422-9888 or place an order. Delivery is also available through Door Dash.
Rib Crib: Pick-up is available today, March 17. Delivery in addition to carryout will be available starting tomorrow, March 18. Call 641-421-3794 or visit https://ribcribbbq.olo.com/menu/ribcrib-bbq-052-mason-city.
Bill's BBQ: call 641-424-4944 to place carryout orders.
Blue Heron Bar & Grill: for delivery or carry-out, call 641-201-8561. Delivery services will be credit card only, but you can still use cash for pick-up.
Stampedes Sports Bar Grill: offering delivery and carry-out, curbside service available upon request. Call 641-243-3700 to place orders.
Village Court: Place carryout orders at 641-424-5065. Delivery option might be available at a later date.
Pete's Kitchen: customers can still stop in and take orders to go; dining area is closed.
Pastime Gardens: call 641-423-8896 to place an order for pick-up. Door Dash is also available.
Papas American Cafe: call 641-424-1593 or order delivery online here.
Prime 'n' Wine: Take-out is available, now adding delivery services. Call 641-424-8153 to place an order. Will begin taking orders for evening starting daily at noon. Taking take-out until 8 p.m. Must place delivery orders by 4 p.m.
Cabin Coffee: Drive-thru services continue, and take-out orders can be placed by calling 641-423-6502.
The Hungry Mind: Taking orders for carryout and delivery.
Pita Pit: Order online at pitapitusa.com. Available for carryout and delivery. Call 641-201-3360.
Boulder Tap House: Place orders for takeout between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Call 641-201-8106. Delivery available through Door Dash.
Z'Mariks Noodle Cafe: order through http://www.zmariks.com/ or Door Dash. They'll bring your order to the side door to minimize contact. Phone number is 641-450-1199.
View Clear Lake options and updates on the Chamber of Commerce website.