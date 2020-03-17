Local restaurants: Who's offering takeout and delivery?

It's a trying time for local restaurants. Here are the local restaurants offering carryout and delivery services, as well as those that have temporarily closed. We'll continue to update this list as we gather more information.

Gov. Kim Reynolds declared a statewide public health disaster Tuesday morning that includes limiting gatherings to 10 people and closing bars, restaurants, casinos and other businesses until at least March 31 at 11:59 p.m.

Food and beverages may still be sold on a carryout, drive-through, or delivery basis.

The Quarry: now curating a menu for each day so as to not waste ingredients. Will consist of an entree, soup, salad; call ahead at 641-421-0075. Drive up to back door to pick up.

Thai Bistro: order online at https://order.thaibistrosushibar.com/.

Wok & Roll: order online at https://www.woknrollmasoncity.com/menu.aspx.