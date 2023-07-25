Prime Wine and Spirits on Mason City's North Federal Avenue was host to a well-attended rap concert Friday night featuring local artists.

Seven artists rocked the stage in the parking lot at 1104 N. Federal Ave. By 8:30 p.m. about 70 attendees had filled the lot, blocking the drive up lane.

Kevin Schreur of North Iowa Noise, Michael Hagenow, better known as DJ Mike of TWG Productions and artist Stvcks (DeShawn Stacks) were the masterminds behind the concert. Schreur started his career as a promoter after connecting with Stvcks a couple years ago. DJ Mike came on with his sound equipment and skills. Their first concert together was a rap festival in Garner known as MidFest.

MidFest has been running two years now, and the crew has networked with other artists and producers nonstop in that time. They knew it was time to show North Iowa what kind of talent is out there.

Partnering up with Ishan Singh of Prime Wine and Spirits gave them an excellent venue to debut artists concertgoers haven't experienced yet. While Singh didn't make the decision to host the show — that was done by his predecessor — he wasn't going to cancel a concert already in progress.

"Kevin, Mike and Stvcks have been working hard. They've been so easy to work with, and I'm excited to give a boost and a platform to up-and-coming artists blazing new paths," Singh said.

Schreur and DJ Mike rounded up a lineup of local artists for the gig. Headliners were Suni Boi and Stvcks, both North Iowans. TKO traveled the farthest, coming up from Cedar Rapids, while other Mason City performers drifted in and out right up to start time.

Attendees seemed a bit unsure of where to be on arrival, hanging near the edges of the lot, but by the time the speakers were pumping out beats they had gathered around the stage, where 515 Kevlar (Kevin Strueker) opened the show with a short set before introducing Shreur and DJ Mike.

Performers took turns on stage, dropping rhymes and pumping up the crowd with slick, loud backing tracks. The audience came for a good time, men and women were decked out in their freshest fits. Patrons came and went from inside the store, a few discreetly carrying paper wrapped cans or bottles.

Children hung on parents' legs as they chatted over the music. Attendees grouped together at first with friends and families, but before long everyone was mingled together dancing to the beat.

Cedar Rapids based TKO consists of TKO Joey, OmariTKO, DNNY! and TY. TY couldn't make the performance due to his work schedule, but Joey, OmariTKO and DNNY! still rocked the house with their hip-hop vibe.

TKO's new school-old school music is high-energy fun. TKO Joey describes it as a charismatic collaboration of skilled musicians. The young group hasn't been performing long, but their set was tight and the crowd bounced along through all their songs.

"We're a rap group based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. We’re looking to change the way people listen to music. Music today is oversaturated with more poison than actual influence. This has created a stigma around rappers as a whole, that we've just thrown our lives away, that we're not actually born for this. We want to change that. We will change that," said a statement from TKO.

Slim Drizzy (Drake Anthony) is another Mason City artist turned professional. Slim Drizzy is part of Pléboy Po$$e, an affiliation of like-minded artists striving for success. Lil Livi the Hood Hippy attended the show but didn't perform. She's featured on a Drizzy track and has an album of her own, "Hungry Ghosts," on Spotify.

Daddy Vik (Vik Anderson) is an 18-year-old Polish-born rapper living in Mason City. Like most of the performers he has only been on stage for a couple of years, but his love of music predates his decision to perform. "I want to be able to spread positivity and make people feel connected through my music," he said.

Collectively the artists are energetic, hungry musicians looking for a shot at the big time. Follow MidFest on Instagram to learn about upcoming performances at North Iowa venues.