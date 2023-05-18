Some fire departments are feeling the pinch of a nationwide shortage of volunteers, while others are still thriving.

According to a report from Fortune, last year, nearly 2,500 people died as a result of fires, including 96 firefighters U.S. Fire Administrator Dr. Lori Moore-Merrell said. More than 1 million structures caught fire and more than 7.5 million acres burned in wildfires last year, she said.

The Manly Fire Department is staffed completely by volunteers. Manly Fire Chief Bob Rush said the department provides all the training required by the state for its volunteers. Partnerships with local community colleges to complete the Firefighter One training, which is required before one can be involved in fighting a structure fire. The training is at no cost to the volunteers.

"In Manly we can have up to 25 members and right now we're at 15. It's very difficult to get and retain (volunteers)," said Rush.

Rush said there are different reasons for the trouble recruiting and retaining volunteers.

"I don't know if it's just the mindset that's not the same as it used to be with people being willing to volunteer their time," Rush said. "When they're not at work it takes away time from families and it takes a lot of dedication to do it."

He said the department tries to be family oriented and appealing to the younger crowd.

Clear Lake and Osage are not facing the same shortage of staff or volunteers. Clear Lake Fire Chief Doug Meyers said he's comfortable with the 30 volunteer firefighters and 17 volunteer EMS workers. Clear Lake is also unique in that it employs full-time firefighters as well as full-time EMS employees.

"The thing about our department is, roughly 80% of our call volume is for EMS responses," Meyers said. "Volunteers couldn't support doing that many EMS runs."

He said while the department doesn't see large turnover of volunteers, when they do lose people it's usually because they move for a career opportunity.

"I think depending on what is happening in the economy... When people have chosen to to leave it's usually for that reason and not because something happened here," Meyers said.

Clear Lake is also unique in that it provides a one-time pension payout when volunteers retire, based on their years of service.

"So, if our volunteers stay with us for 10 years they received a payout at the time of their retirement," Meyers said.

All volunteer firefighters and EMS employees are given a $250 state income tax credit in Iowa. Other states, such as Minnesota, have plans similar to Clear Lake's.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, there were approximately 1,080,800 volunteer firefighters in the U.S. in 2022. About 70% of first responders are volunteers nationwide.

Osage Fire Chief Joe Krukow is serving his first year as chief, alongside 30 other members, all of whom are volunteers.

"Fortunately, we usually have a list of applicants that are in our file," he said. "We've been pretty fortunate."

He said Osage doesn't provide any special incentives, but said it would definitely help if more financial incentives were provided.

Meyers said the other issue facing small municipalities is the expense of equipment, training and vehicles. He said a new fire truck can start out at $500,000.

"For us to put a firefighter into a burning building safely with training, just his personal equipment is going to cost roughly $12,000," Meyers said.

Some departments even require volunteers to purchase their own protective gear, which Meyers said is a major problem for recruitment in those communities. He also said some departments are consolidating, but that can have a negative effect on response times.

"One of the thing that happens globally is competition for time," Meyers said. "It's more than just going on one or two calls per week."

He said the Clear Lake Fire and EMS departments responded to 1,400 calls last year.

"The volunteerism is a critical component for smaller communities, but from a perspective of how long can individual communities support having emergency services it can be tough," Meyers said.

