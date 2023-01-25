Local educators weigh in on education bill

Iowa House legislators debated Gov. Kim Reynolds' "school choice" bill for more than five hours Monday night before voting 55-45 in favor of the legislation. The Senate followed that vote shortly after midnight with a 31-18 vote in favor.

What's in the bill

Over the next three years the "school choice" bill will eventually allow all Iowa families to use "education savings accounts of up to $7,598 for tuition. Families can use any money left over after tuition for other educational expenses such as textbooks standardized testing fees or tutoring.

The legislation will take effect in the 2023-2024 school year. Money will be offered to all public school students and incoming kindergartners, along with private school students whose families make 300% or less of the federal poverty level. That will expand for families making 400% of the federal poverty level the following year.

By its fourth year, the program is expected to cost $345 million per year, according estimates by the Legislative Services Agency. The LSA also predicts the program will enroll $41,687 students to pay tuition and other private school costs by 2027.

What local educators say

Newman Catholic Administrator Tony Adams said the bill is generally a good thing for private schools and students.

"I think it's definitely positive for families because they now have the choice in how they best use their educational dollars," Adams said.

He said Newman schools enroll about 580 students, but could handle about 100 more without needing to expand facilities. Adams said staffing issues would depend on the grade-level distribution of those students. For example, if each grade gained five new students staffing levels would likely remain the same. But if a particular grade gained 20 students a new teacher would be needed.

Adams said most parents he has spoken with haven't told him if they are for and against the program, but are more so curious about what's in the bill.

"I think more it's just questions," he said. "More about the program itself. It happened pretty quick. The governor just spoke about a week ago, and now we're seeing the bill pass. I think everyone is just trying to get a handle on it."

Mason City Superintendent Pat Hamilton said he has concerns about the bill.

"The cost of the bill added to last year's tax cut, which most economists believe will reduce the state budget by almost $2,000,000, worries me," he said. "What funding will be left for public education?"

Hamilton said right now 92% of students in Iowa attend public schools and while the state has been running record surpluses over the last decade, the average increase in state funding for public schools was just 2%. He added that public education affects everyone in a community regardless of whether they have children in school.

"Education is a value-added commodity that helps drive a community's and region's economic vitality," Hamilton said. "Students who graduate from area public schools and stay in the area will live and contribute to our communities economic and social footprint."

Hamilton said he thinks it is concerning to see taxpayer money funneled to private schools because they're not required to follow the same rules as public schools.

"While we welcome competition, we believe that all schools that receive taxpayer dollars should meet the same standards of openness and transparency," he said. "Even though the state will subsidize them, private schools will not be required to hold meetings in public, publish student achievement scores or serve all students who enroll. They will be able to pick and choose which children they educate and which children they turn away."

Hamilton said parents and teachers he's spoken with are concerned about public school funding moving forward. They, like the parents and staff Adams has spoken with, are looking for answers.

"The state of Iowa has a long history of solid support from parents, students, and communities for public education," Hamilton said. "Will that still be the case moving forward?"

