Local civil rights podcast focuses on St. John Baptist Church

An historic church described as the one time “cornerstone” of Mason City’s African American community comes to life in the second episode of a new podcast.

The latest edition of the Iowa Civil Rights History podcast features St. John Baptist Church, 715 Sixth St. SW., which was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2002.

“Everything revolved around St. John’s, it was like the cornerstone,” Everet Jeffries, whose father helped build the church, says in the podcast. The show is produced and hosted by Mason City resident Erick Nganyange.

The new episode will be posted today.

It is available on Apple Podcasts and most other platforms or by Googling “Iowa Civil Rights Podcast.”

