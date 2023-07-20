Leman Northway is living on borrowed time, and he knows it.

Almost six years ago, Northway was diagnosed with glioblastoma, one of the most complex, deadly, and treatment-resistant cancers. The five-year survival rate for glioblastoma patients is only 6.9%, and the average length of survival is estimated to be just eight months.

At only 37 years old, he's experienced enough pain and desperation to last him several lifetimes.

Growing up in rural Manly and Kensett, Northway says he was quiet, nerdy and shy boy without many friends. In middle school and high school, he had hip problems that resulted in three surgeries.

"I found out pretty quickly that it didn't hurt so bad when I wasn't wearing shoes, so I started going barefoot all the time," Leman said, explaining the moniker "Barefoot Leman" by which he's known to friends.

He met his wife, Eve, while working in a factory, and they would welcome their twin boys; Mason and Simon, 12, into the world shortly after, albeit prematurely.

"We had to spend 3 weeks in Des Moines before they were born, and then a month after in the Ronald McDonald House while they were in the NICU," he said.

Once home, the couple decided Leman would stay home with the boys. Before they started preschool, Northway found out about a new surgery for his hip, and was finally pain-free after almost 15 years.

He planned to get back to work, but tragedy came again. As he was burning weeds in his garden, Northway's pants caught fire. He would spend more than a week in the burn unit in Iowa City and would need seven surgeries to reconstruct his foot and leg.

"Now even sandals rub my scars open," he said.

A year after the fire and after his fourth burn surgery, Northway began having unbearable headaches. CT scans detected a mass in his brain, and he was diagnosed with glioblastoma and told to get his affairs in order.

"I had been living on borrowed time, the sands of cancer quickly slipping through the hourglass of my life," he said.

That was in 2017. Northway has beaten the average survival rate for his disease nearly 10 times over, but the latest scans show the tumor has grown from the size of half a sugar cube to a golf ball in three months.

Family and friends keep him positive.

"I'm knocking on death's door, but I'm still able to take my kids fishing and care for my wife and family. We are just spending the most quality time as we can together, which is what we've been doing this whole time," he said.

He spends as much time outdoors as he is able. His boys and his wife keep him occupied with fishing, swimming, nature walks, berry picking, and of course, stopping to smell the flowers.

"[We're trying to] stay occupied and not dwell on it, trying to find positive ways to use our energy. The last two summers, we've had a competition to see who can catch the littlest fish," he said.

Northway is pursuing the fourth generation of a "gene checkpoint inhibitor" therapy that uses drugs to block proteins called checkpoints, made by some types of cancer cells. Northway has been on the second generation of this type of targeted therapy for the last two years, seeking treatment at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, the largest cancer institution in the country.

He says his trips to Houston have been stressful and littered with cancellations, conflicts, and a late bus that at one point left him stranded for hours outside a bus station in unbearable pain.

"After getting stranded at the Greyhound Bus Stop in Albert Lea at 8:20, I finally got on a bus headed for Des Moines, but the bus station there [was] closed, so I [was] left stranded there at 2:30 a.m." This inspired two friends, Angelina Perez and Sharon Steckman, to create a Go Fund Me page to fundraise for travel expenses.

"Leman is a simple and humble human with such an incredible soul. He has truly struggled most of his life. The financial burden to anyone struggling with cancer is hard," said Perez.

Steckman said she met Northway in Mason City, and he was "so unique and unassuming, when I found out about his health struggles, I felt he needs our support."

Northway said his treatment will include at least seven more trips to Houston, this time by plane, and he has a goal of $5,000 for travel expenses. Steckman said she would like to see enough funds raised for the entire family to join him.

"The biggest love of Leman is his family," said Perez. "His twin boys I'm sure are the driving force behind his spirit of continuing to live. Barefoot Leman is a fixture of this North Central Iowa Community. For some of us, he's an inspirational pillar. How can we not rally to help lift him up as much as we can?"

Donations can be made at gofundme.com/f/chasing-rainbows-in-a-storm-of-cancer.