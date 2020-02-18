Local businesses grab food for a good cause at Hy-Vee West

If you happened to pick Tuesday morning as a good time to hit Hy-Vee West for some grocery shopping, you were in for a surprise.
Fourteen teams of three people, shopping carts decked out with signs and streamers, took turns racing the aisles, dumping large quantities of coffee, cereal, pasta, spaghetti sauce and cans of Chef Boyardee ravioli into their carts as they went.
They had five minutes to accomplish one of two things: Get as close to $250 in non-perishable food items or just flat out as many non-perishable food items into their carts as possible.
Welcome to the 8th Annual Grab and Give Grocery Event. Get outta the way.
The event, which is organized by the Cerro Gordo County Farm Bureau, is actually a "food-raiser" for Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank. The companies that sponsor teams pay for the food dumped in the carts and it gets donated to the food bank.
Shopping teams are not allowed to use calculators, pens/pencils, paper or cell phones while they're shopping. Only team members can put groceries in the carts but others can scout out where items are to help out.
And the biggest challenge of all: Right before each team takes off, it's provided a shopping list of items the food bank needs and at least 10 of those items must make their way into the shopping cart.
Easy-peasy, right?
"I lost track at $185," said Cody Martin, a loan officer with the Cent Credit Union team. Martin's job was to be the human calculator of the team, pushing the cart and keeping a running total of what went in it.
Except that teammates Kayla Bills, a member services representative; and Sierra Berding, a loan processor; were hurling mass quantities of Stove Top Stuffing, Cheerios and paper towels into the cart so fast the human calculator fried out. In the end, the Cent Credit Union team totaled out at $227.10.
Hy-Vee West managers were equally well-prepared with veteran cashiers and baggers manning all the open aisles. By the end of the first heat of competitors, boxes of groceries lined the front of the store between its two entrances.
Farm Bureau's Sarah Tweeten said the annual event, which is held at other locations throughout North Iowa, raises thousands in food donations at a time when food banks need it most. Traditionally, the months after Christmas are the most difficult for food banks to keep their shelves stocked.
At the close of the event, employees from the Cartersville Elevator came closest to the $250 mark, totaling up $245.66 in groceries. For their efforts, they received a mini-grocery cart filled with Snickers bars.
A total of more than $5,300 worth of groceries were donated to the food bank.
For the second year in a row – we sense a dynasty in the making – Farm Credit Services employees raked in the most groceries, totaling $393.88.
Rumor has it they pulled in nearly $900 in groceries last year.