Local businesses grab food for a good cause at Hy-Vee West

If you happened to pick Tuesday morning as a good time to hit Hy-Vee West for some grocery shopping, you were in for a surprise.

Fourteen teams of three people, shopping carts decked out with signs and streamers, took turns racing the aisles, dumping large quantities of coffee, cereal, pasta, spaghetti sauce and cans of Chef Boyardee ravioli into their carts as they went.

They had five minutes to accomplish one of two things: Get as close to $250 in non-perishable food items or just flat out as many non-perishable food items into their carts as possible.

Welcome to the 8th Annual Grab and Give Grocery Event. Get outta the way.

The event, which is organized by the Cerro Gordo County Farm Bureau, is actually a "food-raiser" for Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank. The companies that sponsor teams pay for the food dumped in the carts and it gets donated to the food bank.

Shopping teams are not allowed to use calculators, pens/pencils, paper or cell phones while they're shopping. Only team members can put groceries in the carts but others can scout out where items are to help out.