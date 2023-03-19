Marie Wells Coutu has always been a writer.

She began by writing neighborhood plays put on for parents and friends She earned a journalism degree and embarked on a newspaper career. Her latest iteration is as an inspirational author of fiction.

The idea for her first novel came to her in 2005, when she felt a calling to write a contemporary novel based on the biblical story of Esther. It was a number of years before it reached maturity, although Wells Coutu's writing has been celebrated and honored along the way. "For Such a Moment" is the first book in the "Mended Vessels" series.

Wells Coutu's writing background is in nonfiction, including newspapers, magazines, businesses and government, and most recently, for the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, where she's worked for more than a decade.

"I've always been a reader of historical fiction, and I wanted to try my hand at it also, but I was hesitant at first. I didn't want to make any mistakes," she says.

The three books included in "Mended Vessels" are, in a way, parables. The stories of Esther, the Woman at the Well, and David and Bathsheba are familiar to many people of various faiths. Wells Coutu takes the themes and messages from those biblical narratives and modernizes them for the reader's enjoyment and understanding, she said.

Wells Coutu explains it this way: "When readers or listeners relate to the characters in a fictional story, they care about what happens to those characters. The lessons the characters learn through experience can touch the hearts of readers and help them to learn the same lessons. The significance of the story moves from the heart to the head, and fiction becomes truth in the heart and mind of the reader. I’ve seen it in my own reading experience, and I pray that my books will be compelling stories that reveal truth in that way."

With a series of three contemporary novels under her belt, Wells Coutu is ready to tackle the research necessary for her next book, set in her award-winning short story "All That Glistens." The story received an honorable mention in The Saturday Evening Post Great American Fiction Contest and was published in the 2023 Best Short Stories Anthology.

Wells Coutu is pleased at the recognition "All That Glistens" has received. "It's really a prequel to the historical novel that I'm working on next. I grew up in Kentucky near a town that's long-gone called Golden Pond. It was flooded in a dam project and now it's a recreation area. Over 900 families were displaced at the time. I'm interested to tell, not necessarily those families' stories, but stories from the time and the area."

Set in 1937 in Wells Coutu's childhood home in Kentucky, "All That Glistens" tells the parable of the prodigal son through the tale of a young woman returning home after leaving for New York to make it big. "I take real-life inspiration, and this is an anecdote I felt really could be encouraging to readers. My books are about discovery and challenges characters face in hopes that readers will find their own path."

The "Mended Vessels" series has won numerous awards, and Wells Coutu is excited about branching out. The selection of "All That Glistens" by the Saturday Evening Post has confirmed she's on the right path.

The Saturday Evening Post has published short fiction by a who’s who of great American authors, including Ray Bradbury, William Faulkner, F. Scott Fitzgerald, Louis L’Amour, Sinclair Lewis, Jack London, Joyce Carol Oates, Edgar Allan Poe, Anne Tyler, and Kurt Vonnegut, among many others. “GAFC receives hundreds of entries each year — and ‘All That Glistens’ really stood out,” said Patrick Perry, editor of The Saturday Evening Post magazine.

Wells Coutu's works can be purchased at booksellers or ordered through her website www.mariewellscoutu.com. Subscribers to the website will receive a free short story, "A Song for Annie," as a thank you.