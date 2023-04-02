Deb Nicklay is no stranger to big projects.

For two years, she wrote articles for “Our Austin, Our America,” an in-depth look at the diversity of Austin, Minn. Nicklay is an Osage resident who once worked for the Globe Gazette in Mason City. After retiring and taking a year off, Nicklay decided retirement did not suit her, and she went to work for the Austin Daily Herald, commuting from Osage.

The book was inspired by a photo exhibit by William Taufic. His work accompanies each story. Originally from Austin, after a time away, he returned to the Midwest and was surprised by the growing diversity of his hometown.

“Somebody got the idea of doing the stories that go with the photos,” Nicklay said. “And that’s where I came in.”

By that time, Nicklay was well known for her newspaper work in Austin. The group organizing the diversity endeavor contacted her. She became their hired gun.

The writer

Nicklay was born on the East Coast. Having lost both parents at an early age, she and her siblings were raised in the Rochester area.

“We probably would’ve ended up in an orphanage if we hadn’t had relatives to take us in,” Nicklay said. “I didn’t know how lucky I was until I got older.”

In college she earned a teaching degree, but there was a low demand for English instructors. While she had not taken any journalism courses, she could write. That translated well to the newspaper business.

Nicklay is also a member of the Fine Arts Council of Mitchell County. Nicklay and FACMC are currently promoting a memoir writing class.

Nicklay also volunteers at the Mitchell County Historical Society, which will have a new exhibit about Spring Park in Osage opening soon. Her role is finding photos for the exhibit, telling a story through images.

The work

In the beginning, the project committee assigned Nicklay to write 12 of the 40 stories. In the end, she wrote more than half.

The project began in 2019, and by the next year COVID-19 left everyone scrambling. Interviewing became difficult. Long-distance calls and Zoom meetings helped, but the work became protracted. Nicklay had her preference of how things should be done.

“As a reporter, I want to do face-to-face interviews,” Nicklay said. “That was the challenging part, trying to find places to interview during COVID. We did not want to go into homes – we didn’t want to be intrusive.”

One meeting place became an alcove at the Austin Public Library. Nicklay was not short on subject matter.

“It’s incredible the amount of immigrant population they have there,” Nicklay said.

First, Nicklay had to educate herself about the various regional and ethnic conflicts her subjects were witness to and victims of.

“We don’t hear enough about them, I don’t think,” Nicklay said. “Or we choose not to read about them. We think of them as those people over there. I learned something from every one of them.”

Austin is an example of the American melting pot. People have come from across the world to the region, from Ethiopia, Sweden, Peru, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Sudan, Laos and many other nations. One woman, Nelly Croes, grew up in Nazi-occupied France.

According to Nicklay, three groups make up the largest portion of this diversity, those from Mexico, Africa and Southeast Asia.

“All immigrated to the United States or were second generation United States citizens, which have their own challenges,” Nicklay said of the people she interviewed. “They’re born in the U.S. but aren’t always viewed as being American citizens.”

The departed

Nelly Croes was in her nineties when she was photographed, but died before Nicklay could formally interview her. However, Nicklay had spoken with Croes in 2016 for an article and was able use that information.

“She was quite a lady,” Nicklay said.

Nelly Croes described in vivid detail the horror of Nazi-occupied France. After World War II, she married Victor Croes, a chef for the Jay Hormel family.

From one excerpt in the book, after being ordered to evacuate as the Germans bombed a nearby military airfield, her family escaped under the strafing, going “from having everything to having nothing.” Nelly Croes’ uncle, along with her sweetheart, were murdered for aiding the French Resistance.

“She recalled Jewish neighbors in Paris who jumped to their deaths from the windows of their top-floor apartment rather than be taken by German soldiers who had arrived just minutes before to take them to concentration camps.”

When Nelly Croes left Austin to visit France with her children, she met a woman who had witnessed the death of her uncle.

“Our Austin, Our America” also lost one man to Ethiopian violence. He had returned to his country of birth to take care of his paralyzed father, where he was murdered by the forces he originally fled from. Another man died of lung cancer before his story could be told.

These are a few examples of the book’s importance – how some stories would be otherwise forgotten. The book sold out of its first edition, which allowed for the printing of a second edition.

“I had requests for the book, and I had to tell people there weren’t any,” Nicklay said.

It can be ordered online from the Minnesota Historical Society. The gallery opening was held in March, featuring the photographs that inspired the stories. Some of the subjects of the articles served as greeters.

The forest

The Apolo family owns a grocery store in Austin, but are originally from Myanmar, formerly known as Burma. According to Nicklay, they spent 20 years in a refugee camp across the border in Thailand, where they raised five children. The father, Mordecai, lost a leg to a landmine during their escape from civil war.

In camp, where Mordecai went on to make prostheses for others with missing limbs – he told Nicklay he had plenty of business – they would be cautioned not to have candles on at night, because it might signal the wrong side.

Often they fled to the safety of the forest. In one instance, when one of the children was learning about the outdoors, with descriptions of birds and trees in elementary school at Austin, she began shaking uncontrollably because when her family went to the forest, it meant they were escaping from people who wanted to kill them.

“That’s one particularly striking story,” Nicklay said. “And what is probably more striking about it is how optimistic they are after having gone through all of that – they love the United States. Almost everybody I talked to expressed this incredible love to be here, and how safe they felt.”

The prison

There are also Austin families who emigrated from the islands of Micronesia, having lost their homes to climate change and rising sea levels.

“They’re sinking,” Nicklay said.

Sometimes, for one reason or another, life has not always been better in the United States, at least not immediately.

One man, Elbert Trias from the Philippines, lived a life of crime when he was young. He was 12 years old when he first got involved with California street gangs. Eventually his mother intervened and took him back to the Philippines for three years. Her family still lived in bamboo huts with no electricity, running water or indoor plumbing.

Having grown up speaking English, he had to learn to speak the language of his native county.

“He’s kind of a character,” Nicklay said.

When Trias came back to the United States, he returned to his criminal ways. After being released from a California prison, he married a woman from Minnesota and settled in Austin. Life was not always easy, but he struggled back from the hole he dug for himself. He later oversaw one of Austin’s sober living houses.

In Taufic’s photograph for the article, Trias is shown with a ball of yarn unfolded in a web-like canopy for an Austin Public Library Unity project.

The modest

The appropriately named Modeste Zinzindohoue immigrated to the United States from the West African country of Benin. While he was not fleeing some of the horrors others witnessed, he understands the opportunity he has been given.

“Almost everyone from Africa spoke perfect English,” Nicklay added.

He came from a family of 33 siblings and had a decent job in Benin as an accountant for an agricultural company, but there was still severe poverty.

As one friend of Modeste said, “A starving man is not a free man.”

In Taufic’s photo of him, Modeste is holding two ears of corn and leaning against a John Deere tractor as a business major in college, where he was graduation speaker. He went on to earn a degree in animal science.

“I do not want my daughter to beg someone before getting what she deserves,” Modeste said. “I want her and all my children to come to achieve their full measure of happiness and live peacefully in a country that cherishes freedom. The USA guarantees all of those to us.”