{{featured_button_text}}
Caucus economy 2

A large crowd at the 2015 Wing Ding, a Democratic fundraiser in Clear Lake. 

We're in Clear Lake today as Democratic presidential candidates arrive and participate in the annual Wing Ding.

If you can't make the parties or the event itself, you can still follow along with all the speechifying on our Facebook Live feed. We'll add that to this story closer to the start time.

For now, enjoy our Twitter feed of all the happenings in Clear Lake:

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments