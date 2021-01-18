Little Free Sled Library arrives at popular Ventura hill

“The time and effort was pretty minimal but what it brought was pretty cool,” Rolling said.

Friday morning Reiman and Rolling picked up the sign for the library that Jeff Stealy had made, and they delivered it to Imhoff’s yard near the sledding hill, where there were already families enjoying the fresh snow.

Wood, and her 5-year-old son, Bauer, were among them.

“It was really busy,” she said.

Within hours of her sharing the news about the Little Free Sled Library on social media, 10 sleds of various shapes, sizes and colors had been donated to the library for others to use.

Imhoff, who’s lived across from the hill for nearly 20 years, said her six children enjoyed sledding down the hill growing up, and she’s watched countless others over the years.

This past weekend, the sledding hill was packed, she said, noting that she can see the hill from the comfort of her living room.

“It’s nice to see them have so much fun,” Imhoff said.

She said she was more than happy to have the Little Free Sled Library in her yard to accommodate the children, adults and families who want to spend time outdoors together during the winter.