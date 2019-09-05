{{featured_button_text}}
Clear Lake residents soon will have the chance to tell officials what they would like to see in a proposed wellness center. 

A series of listening posts to gather public input on the project begins next week. 

The first listening post is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 11 at City Hall. 

The second listening post will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 18 at E.B. Stillman Auditorium. 

The third listening post is set for 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 23 at the Lakeview Room in City Park.

School and city officials are exploring the idea of working together to build a wellness center on the south side of the Clear Lake High School gym. 

Ideas for the center include additional gym space, a walking track, meeting space for seniors, exercise classes such as yoga, and an indoor swimming pool. 

The school district already owns the land where the center would be built, and utilities are already in place. 

Ideally, the public would vote on a bond issue for the project in March 2020, according to Doug Gee, superintendent of the Clear Lake School District. 

The best-case scenario would be for the wellness center to be completed and ready to open sometime in November or December 2021, according to Gee. 

