Lisbon principal fills superintendent role at Hampton-Dumont

Hampton-Dumont exterior

Hampton-Dumont High School

 Abby Koch

The Hampton-Dumont School Board announced its pick for superintendent on Monday. 

Hampton Dumont - Aaron Becker

Becker

Lisbon High School principal Aaron Becker will succeed current Superintendent Todd Lettow, who is retiring at the end of the school year. Becker will officially begin serving as superintendent starting July 1.

"I am so honored and so excited to share with you that I will be your next superintendent of schools," said Becker in an announcement video. "I grew up in small-town Iowa and much of my education career has been spent in schools much like Hampton-Dumont, where the school is the heartbeat of the community."

"Mr. Becker is an innovative educational leader who has demonstrated an ability and a commitment to improving student achievement over the course of his career," said school board president Erran Miller in a statement. "We are excited to see the impact he will have on our students, staff, families and community moving forward."

At Lisbon High School, Becker has led the creation of an industrial program and developed a career and technical education (CTE) committee. Becker also worked to build a leadership team to develop short- and long-term goals for enhancing student achievement, the statement went on to say.

The board worked with Grundmeyer Leader Services in the search for a new superintendent and finding Becker. The process began with a community-wide survey regarding what qualities residents would like to see in a district leader. 

"We were very pleased with the quality applicants that we received. We thought we had three good finalists. Turns out we had three great finalists," said Miller.

The board will approve the details of Becker's contract at its Jan. 24 meeting. 

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

