Lisa's Favorite Four: January 2021

Here's a look back at my favorite photos from each week in January, along with a little background, as well as the stories they belong to.
Mason City vs Fort Dodge Wrestling - Jan. 7
I chose this wrestling photo because this assignment was my very first covering wrestling. I've been with the Globe four years, but it had always just worked out in our schedules that our former photographer Chris would cover it.
I found that I really like covering it, but I will say that it's a lot more intense than I expected - a lot of athleticism involved.
Shane Lantz wrote a feature story about the 100-year friendly rivalry between Mason City and Fort Dodge's respective wrestling teams:
Erick Nganyange, podcast host - Jan. 17
I covered an assignment with Jared McNett about Tanzania native Erick Nganyange, who had started a podcast in which he delves into Iowa's rich civil rights history. I actually took this as I was testing my camera settings, but I thought it reflected the chilled-out demeanor Nganyange exhibits.
Read Jared's story here:
The Timbers special-events venue in Northwood - Jan. 23
Ashley Stewart and I went headed to the former Northwood Lumber location in December 2019 to check out the very early stages of a renovation project to turn the dusty old building into a rustic yet elegant special-events venue.
Just a little over a year later, we were invited back to have a look at the building's transformation into what is now known as The Timbers. This was my favorite photo from the assignment. There was just the right amount of light coming in from the glass doors to highlight the design of the building. It's very photogenic.
Ashley goes into the details of the project and the amenities available there in her story:
Bushel Boy Farms tomato greenhouse - Jan. 30
Jared and I got the chance to tour the new Bushel Boy commercial greenhouse on Mason City's south side, and I have to say, I was stunned by how beautiful it is in there. Sunny and bright, blue sky overhead, and so much geometry in the facility's design.
I had a lot of fun shooting in there, but this photo stands out to me because it has a little symbolism baked into it. Corny as it might sound, head grower Wil Ruigrok is so passionate about what he does, and so deeply involved with the process, as soon as he stepped into the rows of tomatoes, I jumped at it. He's literally immersed in his work. Told you it was corny.
Jared's story goes into the inner workings of the greenhouse and all of the zero-waste processes implemented there.:
I'm proud of the award-winning work of the staff of the Globe Gazette, and I'm eager to share it with you.
Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and Reporter for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette