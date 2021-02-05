 Skip to main content
Lisa's Favorite Four: January 2021
Lisa's Favorite Four: January 2021

Here's a look back at my favorite photos from each week in January, along with a little background, as well as the stories they belong to.

Mason City vs Fort Dodge Wrestling - Jan. 7

Mason City boys wrestling vs Fort Dodge - Wiemann

Mason City junior Cooper Wiemann wrestles against Fort Dodge's Bo Cowell at a match at Mohawk Gym on Jan. 7.

I chose this wrestling photo because this assignment was my very first covering wrestling. I've been with the Globe four years, but it had always just worked out in our schedules that our former photographer Chris would cover it.

I found that I really like covering it, but I will say that it's a lot more intense than I expected - a lot of athleticism involved.

Shane Lantz wrote a feature story about the 100-year friendly rivalry between Mason City and Fort Dodge's respective wrestling teams:

WATCH NOW: Mason City boys wrestling vs Fort Dodge, 01-07-21

Erick Nganyange, podcast host - Jan. 17

Erick Nganyange - civil rights podcast

Erick Nganyange sits behind his podcasting equipment on a table inside Jitters coffee shop, where he often records.

I covered an assignment with Jared McNett about Tanzania native Erick Nganyange, who had started a podcast in which he delves into Iowa's rich civil rights history. I actually took this as I was testing my camera settings, but I thought it reflected the chilled-out demeanor Nganyange exhibits.

Read Jared's story here:

1:48 WATCH NOW: Erick Nganyange discusses how small towns can lead on civil rights issues

The Timbers special-events venue in Northwood - Jan. 23

The Timbers in Northwood-6.jpg

The former lumberyard on Central Avenue in Northwood will now be known as The Timbers — Northwood's Event Center.

Ashley Stewart and I went headed to the former Northwood Lumber location in December 2019 to check out the very early stages of a renovation project to turn the dusty old building into a rustic yet elegant special-events venue.

Just a little over a year later, we were invited back to have a look at the building's transformation into what is now known as The Timbers. This was my favorite photo from the assignment. There was just the right amount of light coming in from the glass doors to highlight the design of the building. It's very photogenic.

Ashley goes into the details of the project and the amenities available there in her story: 

Watch now: A look inside The Timbers - Northwood's Event Center

Bushel Boy Farms tomato greenhouse - Jan. 30

Bushel Boy Farms - Mason City tour- Ruigrok

Mason City Bushel Boy Farms head grower Wil Ruigrok stands in a row of tomatoes during a tour of the commercial greenhouse on Tuesday.

Jared and I got the chance to tour the new Bushel Boy commercial greenhouse on Mason City's south side, and I have to say, I was stunned by how beautiful it is in there. Sunny and bright, blue sky overhead, and so much geometry in the facility's design.

I had a lot of fun shooting in there, but this photo stands out to me because it has a little symbolism baked into it. Corny as it might sound, head grower Wil Ruigrok is so passionate about what he does, and so deeply involved with the process, as soon as he stepped into the rows of tomatoes, I jumped at it. He's literally immersed in his work. Told you it was corny.

Jared's story goes into the inner workings of the greenhouse and all of the zero-waste processes implemented there.:

0:52 WATCH NOW: A look inside the new Bushel Boy greenhouse in Mason City

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and Reporter for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.comFollow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

