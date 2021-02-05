Lisa's Favorite Four: January 2021

Just a little over a year later, we were invited back to have a look at the building's transformation into what is now known as The Timbers. This was my favorite photo from the assignment. There was just the right amount of light coming in from the glass doors to highlight the design of the building. It's very photogenic.

Ashley goes into the details of the project and the amenities available there in her story:

Bushel Boy Farms tomato greenhouse - Jan. 30

Jared and I got the chance to tour the new Bushel Boy commercial greenhouse on Mason City's south side, and I have to say, I was stunned by how beautiful it is in there. Sunny and bright, blue sky overhead, and so much geometry in the facility's design.

I had a lot of fun shooting in there, but this photo stands out to me because it has a little symbolism baked into it. Corny as it might sound, head grower Wil Ruigrok is so passionate about what he does, and so deeply involved with the process, as soon as he stepped into the rows of tomatoes, I jumped at it. He's literally immersed in his work. Told you it was corny.

Jared's story goes into the inner workings of the greenhouse and all of the zero-waste processes implemented there.:

