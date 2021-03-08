Here's a look back at my favorite photos from each week in February, along with a little background, as well as the stories they belong to.

Winter weather scenery - published Feb. 2

I chose this field photo mostly because I had so much fun driving around the area and taking pictures of the frosty day. But it also allowed me to tap into the creativity which fuels my endeavors outside the Globe, most notably my work as a landscape artist.

You can check out the gallery from the day here, and I've also included another collection from my artwork portfolio, which features work from my days exploring abandoned properties across Iowa.

North Iowa Nitty Gritty: Wilbert Burial Vaults - published Feb. 14

I covered an assignment with Jared McNett as part of a new Globe Gazette series exploring unusual and interesting jobs held by North Iowans. In our first feature, we talked with the guys who operate Mason City's Wilbert Burial Vaults. The trio has what some might consider a grim task, but the mood there was far from heavy, and the group takes pride in their work.

I picked this photo because it illustrates the friendly nature of the men who are behind the scenes of nearly every funeral in North Iowa.

Read Jared's story here:

Artist Allen Martin - published Feb. 21

This story came about as a news tip from a woman who thought her brother deserved some well-earned attention. Before retiring, Allen Martin was an acclaimed artist working in numerous mediums. He talks about his love of art and what it was like to be a Black man in Iowa in the time before Jim Crow laws.

Read Jared's story here:

Mooberry, Petersen take state titles - published, Feb. 23

This year, I covered my first season of wrestling and got to head to Des Moines to shoot four student athletes in the state tournament. Having not followed high school wrestling at any point before this season, I honestly didn't realize just what an intense and emotionally-driven sport it is. I ended up having a lot of fun covering the matches, and I'm excited for next season.

So this one's a tie between a shot of West Fork's Kale Petersen leaping into his coach's arms and one of Osage's Spencer Mooberry gesturing to the stands after each boy's respective state title win.

Read Shane Lantz's coverage of the tournament here:

