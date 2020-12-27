Lisa Grouette's 2020 story of the year: Age no barrier to boogieing

In February, I accompanied reporter Jared McNett to an assignment at the Mason City Senior Activity Center, covering what I expected to be a run-of-the-mill human-interest piece about a weekly social gathering.

However, it was definitely not run-of-the-mill, and it has easily become a go-to news story to read when I'm having a bad day. It's an instant mood booster.

The first several minutes at the center, we observed like flies on the wall - just getting a feel for the place. It didn't take long, though, before the attendees of the senior dance began making their way over to Jared to start telling their stories.

It was maybe the first time I've been privy to the politics of senior social life, which is surprisingly a lot like younger folks' social endeavors, save maybe for preferred style of music.

READ IT ONLINE: https://bit.ly/38wT4DH

Seeing how happy the men and women were, hanging out, gossiping, dancing, laughing...it was really such a great assignment. Jared did a brilliant job putting that into words. He and I both agreed we could have spent hours there just chatting with everyone, which is probably why I've read the article a million and one times.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and Reporter for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.