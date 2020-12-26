 Skip to main content
Lisa Grouette's 2020 sports story of the year:
Lisa Grouette's 2020 sports story of the year:

In Shane Lantz's November column, he looked at the importance of athletes leaning into their emotions and embracing the tears that accompany them.

As a photographer who covers sporting events alongside our sportswriters, I must say I agree. There is a priceless catharsis awaiting those who are able to let their feelings spill out. Which is why Shane's take was so important.

Shane Lantz

The high of your team moving on in the post season or the low of your team's ambitions stopped short, coupled with adrenaline and exhaustion, can make it pretty much impossible to rein in your feelings. 

Happy tears are so lovely to capture. The students celebrating their victory, so excited to represent their school in the next round, gives me goosebumps. But, sad tears are equally as lovely to capture.

 Catching a glimpse of a person in the most vulnerable of moments, whether through photos or words, is a delicate job, and one that Shane takes on with precision. Without embracing the emotions that accompany athletics, the game itself has no heart.

When a student athlete puts so much energy, work, and heart into being the best player and teammate they can, it's an effort worthy of tears – happy or sad.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and Reporter for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.comFollow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

