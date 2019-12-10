Christmastime is the season for giving, not only to friends and families, but also for those in need.
Lincoln Intermediate students helped to make sure no one will go hungry this Christmas.
Students at the Mason City school held a food drive from Nov. 13-21 throughout the school, resulting in a collection of 1,944 pounds of food and $219 in donations, all of which went to Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank.
Each classroom had a box for students to put food in, and at the end of the week each of these boxes were collected and put into a truck to transport to the food bank.
“It took two loads,” fifth-grader Rilie Hollingsworth said.
Mac n’ cheese, toothbrushes and Spaghetti-O’s were some of the most popular items to bring in. Some food items sought were canned foods and non-perishables, though common toiletries such as toilet paper, toothpaste and toothbrushes were also among the big items needed.
Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank will distribute the food to various food pantries, soup kitchens and schools in Mason City and the surrounding area.
“Maybe some people might not have enough,” fifth-grader Leah Gerriets said. “They might do this kind of thing, too, but they might not have enough so we can probably take some of our canned foods and deliver them so they can have some food, too, just so it’s not just us in the Mason City area.”
Sixth-grader Daelyn Genzler said it’s important to have food drives and donate to food banks because there are people in the area who can’t afford basic needs that others can.
“Then when they need something, they have to either get it out of places they probably don’t want to get food from or ask other people, and I feel like it’s just good to have a food bank to give other people food,” she said.
Collecting food didn’t just benefit the people who need it; it also provided a valuable learning experience for the students at Lincoln Intermediate.
“We all need to work together to accomplish things,” Genzler said.
Because a lot of food came in, Hollingsworth said she realized there are a lot of people who aren’t as lucky as she is, because her family has enough money to buy three meals a day but others don’t.
“They only have $5 in their pocket and they can’t really buy a lot of things with that, and so they need so many people to help out with them, giving food to them,” she said.
To get more food, the school held a small competition between the classes and the winner received an ice cream party.
Every year, the school holds two food drives this way: one for the holiday season, called Cram the Corner, and another in April, each run by the Lincoln Leaders, said Jeremy DeBattista, the school’s behavior interventionist who also runs the Lincoln Leaders.
“We do the food drive so we can help out the needy and kind of fill the shelves, because I know toward the holiday season it kind of gets bare, it kind of gets low and rough for families who can’t afford to supply big meals for their families during the big holidays,” DeBattista said. “So we always do the one right before Thanksgiving, called Cram the Corner, to help supply all that food and kind of help the food bank get enough food so families that feel like they need it can get it to help with their meal for Thanksgiving and Christmas.”
