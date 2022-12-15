 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln Intermediate student leaders gear up for community tours

  • Updated
  • 0
Lincoln students

Lincoln Intermediate students make their way to the welcome group front of the building on the first day of school on Tuesday.

 Lisa Grouette
Lincoln Leaders 1

Lincoln Leader Piper Nelson, on the left, advisor Sara Reis, and Lincoln Leader Brady Rish hope to show off their schools' features at the upcoming community tours on Dec. 20.

Lincoln Intermediate School is offering the opportunity for the public to learn what is happening at the school from the best source: its students.

The Lincoln Leaders program is gearing up to give community tours to those who are interested. The Mason City student group is using the opportunity to educate others about the features and functions of the school.

Lincoln Leaders is made up of representatives of each class, voted upon by their peers at the start of the year. Teachers also give input as to who becomes a Lincoln Leader by evaluating a student's demonstration of the "three R's": respect, responsibility, and relationship.

"They show up to meetings, they communicate with us, and they really help out their classmates," said Lincoln Leader adviser Sara Reis.

The group has returned this year after taking a break during the pandemic, according to Reis. One of the main responsibilities for Reis and the two other advisers is ensuring the leaders are having discussions about taking action in school and supporting their classmates. Lincoln Leaders have organized fundraising efforts for themselves and look to find outside community groups to support.

"They make it pretty easy because they're pretty responsible," Reis said.

"They are the ones that really are looking to help and do as much as they can, and they've had an opportunity to learn a plethora about the school," said Associate Principal Donte Todd.

Lincoln Leaders play a key role with student tours, which helps new students and families become familiar with the school. Todd says each leader goes through training on how to lead a tour.

"You show them around the whole school, and you show them their classrooms and the things that they're going to use the most often, like school counselors," said sixth-grade Lincoln Leader Piper Nelson.

"Every class has two Lincoln Leaders. So if the new student is in your class, then those two Lincoln Leaders tour them," said sixth-grade Lincoln Leader Brady Rish.

Starting Dec. 20, Lincoln Leaders are extending their tours and knowledge of the school to the Mason City community. Todd explained the community tours were created to offer transparency to those not always in the building so they can see daily operations.

"We want them to be able to come into the place and look at the future doctors, our future lawyers, and future senators. The individuals that are going to be at some point in time contributing heavily to this country," said Todd.

"I'm looking forward to it because it would be like the student tours except for the fact that they are adults and don't really know anything about Lincoln," Nelson said.

Reis said community tours give students the opportunity to show off what they take part in at Lincoln and the groups students can be a part of.

"The Lincoln Leaders have the chance to talk about some of the things they're doing in class that they love doing," said Reis.

Those who are interested can schedule a time to tour by calling (641) 421-4423.

"Lincoln is not shut off to public. It is very open, and we want them to be able to come into the school. This is a community school," Todd said.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette.

Suspended sentence for Meservey man

Suspended sentence for Meservey man

A Meservey man with a history of domestic abuse was given a suspended prison sentence Tuesday after pleading guilty to weapons charges in September.

