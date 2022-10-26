Lincoln Intermediate holds discussion with families and community

With a quarter of the school year complete, Lincoln Intermediate School wanted to know what families think about how things are going.

The faculty held a town hall meeting Tuesday to discuss school culture. Parents and guardians were encouraged to share their questions and concerns.

Discussion was led by Principal Dan Arjes and Associate Principal Donte Todd, both in their first year at Lincoln. Arjes said it was a good opportunity to receive feedback and hear concerns.

"The very first thing as we made this transition was we really wanted to improve and build the very best school culture that we possibly could," said Arjes. "A part of that was wanting to make sure that we're serving the needs of our community and our families."

More than 20 attendees shared their thoughts, discussing topics like arrival and dismissal, what students are saying about school when they get home, and opportunities offered at the school.

A few parents said they would like more communication about what is happening in the classroom, like if a new topic is introduced and talked about with their student. Some parents mentioned they receive updates from a teacher.

"I think teachers have a desire and maybe they're overwhelmed with how to best make that happen," said one parent. "Email makes sense, and maybe that doesn't always work."

Arjes said Lincoln is unique in that students are taught by two different teachers, creating the question of which teacher communicates with families. The school also does not have a standard for teachers when it comes to communicating with parents and guardians.

"I think something for us to think about is how to better communicate or have answers available or be able to share those things. Maybe there is a system," Arjes told attendees.

Todd listed student activities at Lincoln, like Green Thumb Club and the Lincoln Store, and asked if families have heard any feedback about such activities.

Heidi Grafton, a parent and teacher at Lincoln, said she sees a huge difference in the kids.

"(Students) show a lot of ownership over it, and that has made a huge impact, I think, with the kids and their behavior," Grafton said.

A few parents asked about adding clubs and activities to the lineup. Arjes responded that there are clubs being considered for next school year. He said any student with an activity proposal should present it to Todd if they are serious about a club.

One parent asked if behavioral issues had improved this year since he heard there were problems last year. Arjes said making sure students want to be in class and supporting teachers has improved behavior this year. Both Todd and Arjes said they take an active role in the halls making sure students are where they belong.

"They know we're somewhere, and they think that Dan and I teleport, but we're just fast walkers. But absolutely, that's a concern of ours," Todd said.

Grafton agreed.

"Their presence has made a huge difference, that they're in the building and are everywhere," she said.

Arjes told those in attendance to reach out to him or Todd with any student behavior issues, especially problems stemming from social media.

"Just be aware of what's going on social media with kids, because there's things out there that we don't maybe know about," said Arjes.

Lincoln Intermediate's next town hall meeting will be next semester, but a date is not yet set.