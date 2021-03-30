Lime Creek, Trolley trails, Bluebill boat ramp reopen for season

It's official. Effective Tuesday of this week, area trails and the Bluebill boat ramp are back open for the season, the Cerro Gordo Conservation Board announced. Read on for the rundown on each area.

Lime Creek Conservation Area trails

All trails at the Lime Creek Conservation Area are open to foot, horse and bicycle traffic. Cyclists and horseback riders should limit their use to the appropriately designated trails. Pets must be on a 6-foot or shorter leash and pet waste must be picked up and disposed of properly.

Trails may close during the season due to conditions impacted by weather; to check the status of trails, visit the Lime Creek Facebook page or its website.

Trolley Trail

Trolley Trail is a paved recreational trail spanning 5 miles along B-35 from Hoover Avenue in Mason City west to Indigo Avenue. The trail can be used for biking, running, walking and rollerblading. Motorized vehicles of any sort are prohibited.