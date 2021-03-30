Lime Creek, Trolley trails, Bluebill boat ramp reopen for season

It's official. Effective Tuesday of this week, area trails and the Bluebill boat ramp are back open for the season, the Cerro Gordo Conservation Board announced. Read on for the rundown on each area.
Lime Creek Conservation Area trails
All trails at the Lime Creek Conservation Area are open to foot, horse and bicycle traffic. Cyclists and horseback riders should limit their use to the appropriately designated trails. Pets must be on a 6-foot or shorter leash and pet waste must be picked up and disposed of properly.
Trails may close during the season due to conditions impacted by weather; to check the status of trails, visit the Lime Creek Facebook page or its website.
Trolley Trail
Trolley Trail is a paved recreational trail spanning 5 miles along B-35 from Hoover Avenue in Mason City west to Indigo Avenue. The trail can be used for biking, running, walking and rollerblading. Motorized vehicles of any sort are prohibited.
Organized events using the trail need prior approval from the Cerro Gordo County Conservation Board so others using the trail can have notice in advance.
Bluebill boat ramp
The boat ramp at Bluebill Wildlife Area is also open again. Boaters should note the lake is a "no wake" lake, meaning boaters should travel at slow, idle speeds to minimize the water's wake. Boaters should remove all vegetation and drain all water from their boats before both entering and leaving the lake.
Anglers should note there is a 15-inch minimum length on largemouth bass, and all other state fishing regulations apply.
For more information about any of these recreational areas, call the Cerro Gordo County Conservation office at 641-423-5309 or visit cgcounty.org/departments/conservation.