 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lime Creek Nature Center to host 'warbler walk'
0 comments
alert

Lime Creek Nature Center to host 'warbler walk'

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
yellow warbler

The yellow warbler is one of dozens of colorful warblers that will migrate through Iowa in mid-May.

 Submitted

A warbler walk will be held Monday, May 17 from 5-7 p.m. at Lime Creek Nature Center.

The hike will be led by Kelly McKay, an ornithologist with the BioEco Research and Monitoring Center.

All levels of birding expertise are welcome, and binoculars can be provided for those who need them. Participants are advised to dress for the weather conditions.

Registration is required. To save your spot, call 641-423-5309.

Funding for the outing was provided by the Resource Enhancement and Protection — Conservation Education Program (REAP — CEP).

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

The Royal Family lead tributes to Archie Mountbatten-Windsor

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News