Lime Creek Nature Center to host 'warbler walk'

A warbler walk will be held Monday, May 17 from 5-7 p.m. at Lime Creek Nature Center.

The hike will be led by Kelly McKay, an ornithologist with the BioEco Research and Monitoring Center.

All levels of birding expertise are welcome, and binoculars can be provided for those who need them. Participants are advised to dress for the weather conditions.

Registration is required. To save your spot, call 641-423-5309.

Funding for the outing was provided by the Resource Enhancement and Protection — Conservation Education Program (REAP — CEP).

