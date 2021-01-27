 Skip to main content
Lime Creek Nature Center to host owl-themed hiking event

Curious about area owls? An upcoming event at Lime Creek Nature Center might be the hike for you. 

The "Owl Prowl" will allow outdoors enthusiasts to tag along with birding experts in search of local owls. 

Master of disaster

A great horned owl surveys its nighttime domain. With powerful wings, needle sharp talons, and vice-like grip, horned owls can catch and eat just about anything that doesn’t eat them first. Menu items may even include striped skunks.

The walk will be led by Kelly McKay of BioEco Research and Monitoring Center with assistance from Mark Roberts of Clinton County Conservation and Brian Ritter of Nahant Marsh Education Center. 

The "Owl Prowl" will take place Monday, Feb. 8 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

All levels of birding expertise are invited, and binoculars can be provided if needed. 

The event is taking place outside and involves hiking on snow-covered trails, so participants should dress for winter weather conditions. 

Registration is required and will be limited due to COVID-19; social distancing will be practiced. To register for the "Owl Prowl," call 641-423-5309.

Funding for the event was provided by the Resource Enhancement and Protection — Conservation Education Program (REAP — CEP). 

