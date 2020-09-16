Lime Creek Nature Center to host educational tree program for children

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Lime Creek Nature Center will host an educational event about trees on Monday for young children.

"Lime Creek Littles - A Tree is Nice!" is intended for children who are 3 to 5 years old are welcome to learn about trees. Children will learn about the parts of a tree, make leaf rubbings, and take a "Storywalk" hike reading the book "A Tree is Nice."

The event begins Monday, Sept. 21 at 4 p.m.

Registration is required for the free event. To register, or for more information, call 641-423-5309. Social distancing practices will be in place and family groups will be placed at their own picnic tables.

