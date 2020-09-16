 Skip to main content
Lime Creek Nature Center to host educational tree program for children
Lime Creek Nature Center to host educational tree program for children

The Lime Creek Nature Center will host an educational event about trees on Monday for young children.

"Lime Creek Littles - A Tree is Nice!" is intended for children who are 3 to 5 years old are welcome to learn about trees. Children will learn about the parts of a tree, make leaf rubbings, and take a "Storywalk" hike reading the book "A Tree is Nice."

The event begins Monday, Sept. 21 at 4 p.m.

Registration is required for the free event. To register, or for more information, call 641-423-5309. Social distancing practices will be in place and family groups will be placed at their own picnic tables.

