Lime Creek Challenge: Spend 1,000 hours outdoors this year

The year 2020, as we know it, has not been the year for a lot of things: vacations, sports, family gatherings, and many more. However, if you are like me, I have found myself outside more either exploring new places or just getting out for a walk with my dog.

I find that it is a way to release the stress of the world. I also find that spending my time online by shopping, social media, or surfing YouTube, also releases my stress. However, two hours later, I have still not completed the list of chores I was avoiding, and my stress has returned. On average, the American child spends 1,200 hours a year in front of screens. If a child can spend that much time online either through social media or school, then they should have the time to spend outside, too.