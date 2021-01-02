Lime Creek Challenge: Spend 1,000 hours outdoors this year

The year 2020, as we know it, has not been the year for a lot of things: vacations, sports, family gatherings, and many more. However, if you are like me, I have found myself outside more either exploring new places or just getting out for a walk with my dog.
I find that it is a way to release the stress of the world. I also find that spending my time online by shopping, social media, or surfing YouTube, also releases my stress. However, two hours later, I have still not completed the list of chores I was avoiding, and my stress has returned. On average, the American child spends 1,200 hours a year in front of screens. If a child can spend that much time online either through social media or school, then they should have the time to spend outside, too.
Lime Creek Nature Center is challenging you and your family to complete the 1000 Hours Outside challenge for the year 2021. 1000 Hours Outside is a global movement where children and even adults are challenged to match screen time with outdoor time. By making a goal of around 20 hours outside a week, you can average about 1000 hours of outside activity for an entire year. Visit the website at www.1000hoursoutside.com, print out a record-keeping template, and get outside! You have from Jan. 1 – Dec. 31 to spend 1000 hours outside (or as many as you can). At the end of the year, bring the completed sheet to the nature center where there will be prizes for the most hours logged. Can you do it? We think you can.
Need some inspiration for what to do when you are outside? Visit the website waterrocks.org. Water Rocks! is a statewide youth water education campaign that uses STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) as well as the arts to inspire Iowans towards the appreciation of water resources. They have created a county park adventure series where they have chosen one park to be featured for each of the 99 counties in Iowa. Each county highlights a park and things you can do at the park with your family. Lime Creek Nature Center was the featured site for Cerro Gordo County. There you can do the alphabet walk, spot the erosion, and many more activities.
Keep updated on our programs and activities by following us on Twitter and Facebook at Lime Creek Nature Center / Cerro Gordo County Conservation or by visiting our website at https://www.cgcounty.org/departments/conservation/lime-creek. We post programs like Wild Wednesdays and Wild Times that you can sign up for with your family.
Get outside, explore, and have fun.
Marie Matson is a naturalist intern at Lime Creek Nature Center.