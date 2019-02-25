NORTHWOOD - Several snowmobilers helped rescue stranded drivers across Worth County on Sunday.
TruStile Supply Chain Analyst Tyler Bachtle, 25, of Northwood, was one of the snowmobilers checking as many stuck vehicles as possible.
“I caught wind that the Worth County Sheriff was looking for people to go out on snowmobile, and I called Deputy Kevin Knudson and asked if they had enough help,” Bachtle said. “He asked me to meet at the Sheriffs Office to put together a plan with the group and head out.”
Brian Lund, Russ Meyer, Kenny Stambaugh and Bachtle headed out as a group with backpacks of extra gear to transport people to the North Iowa Welcome Center at the Northwood exit along Interstate 35.
A father and son group, Rusty and Cody Wahl, went out on Highway 65 south of Northwood.
“We figured people had a winter coat and maybe gloves but likely not snow pants or a helmet required for snowmobile ride in that wind,” Bachtle said. “Frostbite wouldn’t take very long if you’re not dressed properly, and we wouldn’t want to make their situation worse.”
The group was given a list of cars and their locations of people who called 911 or the sheriff’s office. They left at about 11:30 a.m. Sunday and stayed out for about four to five hours.
“We put on a little over 50 miles,” Bachtle said.
The group traveled on Highway 105 west out of Northwood toward I-35 to the Minnesota border and down to the 410th Street overpass. They picked up a man on Wheelerwood Road.
The group picked up two women on I-35 at about 3 p.m. Sunday.
They brought all three back to Diamond Jo Casino.
“These people had been there since 8 p.m. Saturday night and were either out of gas or very close to it and excited to see us,” Bachtle said.
Some rescued had been stuck in their cars for nearly 20 hours.
“This storm was like nothing I’ve ever seen,” Bachtle said. “Drifts 6 feet tall across parts of the interstate and visibility so poor at times we could only drive 20 mph.”
Lund, 30, of Northwood, had never experienced a blizzard like that either. Lund is a reserve captain at Worth County Sheriff's Office.
“You couldn’t hardly see where you were going on the snowmobile,” Lund said, even as slow at 5 to 10 mph. “It’s scary because you have no idea what you’re going to run into."
Lund said his group checked at least 25 abandoned cars, bringing to mind an apocalyptic like scene.
“When they say ‘travel not advised,’ I know sometimes they don’t get it right but don’t make it worse by going out there,” Lund said.
The snowmobilers were photographed at the casino by Cindy Keough and asked her granddaughter, Rindy Johnson, to post the photo on Facebook.
Cindy and her husband, Bill, were on the road from Oregon to Michigan when they stopped at Diamond Jo Casino and stayed for the night.
“My Grandma said it has been complete chaos with cars in the ditch everywhere, sold out rooms and 60+ stranded travelers setting up camp in the lobby of the hotel,” Johnson said in a Facebook post.
Cindy saw the group of snowmobilers bring back stranded drivers to the casino.
“It warmed my Grandma’s heart so much and she is hoping these men can get a little recognition,” Johnson said.
Johnson told the Globe Gazette on Monday that Cindy is “still really upset she couldn’t buy them lunch and beer.”
The Facebook post had more than 3,500 likes and nearly 3,000 shares as of Monday afternoon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.