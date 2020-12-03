Light Up the Night comes to Mason City starting next week

Looking for family-friendly holiday fun this season?

Light Up the Night promises to bring North Iowa a "magical display of Christmas lights" for those hoping to "get into the holiday spirit."

The event is a drive-thru Christmas light display which will take place at the North Iowa Events Center in Mason City, located at 3700 4th St. SW.

To see the lights, there is a cost of $10 per vehicle. Proceeds from Light Up the Night will benefit Toys for Tots, Crisis Intervention & Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank.

Light Up the Night will take place Thursday, Friday and Saturday Dec. 10-19 from 6-9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 26-27 6-9 p.m.

The event is sponsored by Alpha Media.

