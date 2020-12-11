 Skip to main content
"Light up the Night" brightens holiday spirit
alert featured

"Light up the Night" brightens holiday spirit

  Updated
Light Up The Night 1

Cars roll slowly through the "Light Up The Night" Christmas light display at the North Iowa Events Center in Mason City on Thursday.

A constant stream of cars flowed through the North Iowa Events Center for a unique Christmas lights display in Mason City.

With displays from nearly 40 local sponsors, the first-ever "Light up the Night" event gave respite for those seeking holiday cheer in light of most events being cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions. 

On Thursday, the event's opening night, Dalena Barz, a market manager at Alpha Media and coordinator, knew it was a success. 

"I'm asking people as they leave and people are really enjoying it and thanking us for doing this," she said.

Light Up The Night 2

Cars roll slowly through the "Light Up The Night" Christmas light display at the North Iowa Events Center in Mason City on Thursday.

"I just want people to know it's something that the whole family can do this year, and enjoy from the warmth of their car and listen to some great holiday music and enjoy the lights. It's kind of our gift."

Proceeds are divided between Toys for Tots, Crisis Intervention Service, and the Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank.

The event continues Friday and Saturday of this week, Dec. 17-19 and Dec. 26-27 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

