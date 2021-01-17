Life Space Crisis Intervention helps Mason City educators, students grow

The fifth step is new skills, where the staff member teaches new skills to overcome the self-defeating behavior. The final step is the transfer of training. This is where the student is taught how to generalize the new social skills and behaviors.

What the district has found is that the training has lowered the number of restrictive incidents substantially. Members of Mason City’s behavioral strategy staff shared results at the Jan. 4 board of education meeting.

Hoover Elementary behavioral strategist Jenny Velthoff shared that restrictive measures at Hoover are down 95% from last year, while Lincoln Intermediate Principal Teresa Schlichting echoed similar results.

“Typically within this time of year, we would’ve been looking at about 50-75 physical restraints and we have had two,” Schlichting said. “Those are two very mild restraints. Our students have just done amazing coming back, even in a hybrid model.”

Lincoln Intermediate is in its third year of implementing the training, while Hoover and Harding have also been heavily involved. The Mason City High School is in its first year implementing these strategies.