Less travel, fewer taxes: Clear Lake anticipates $21K less for state road funding

Jason Petersburg, a project engineer with Veenstra & Kimm, estimates the project will cost about $223,000.

Councilman Mike Callanan said the alley improvement project may be one the city could “put on the burner for later” if its bid comes in over the budgeted $250,000.

“We’ve got a lot of other big road projects coming our way,” he said. “I think that’s something to keep in mind.”

The alley project is scheduled to begin in early May and be completed in late June.

The council also unanimously approved a $218,794 contract with Heartland Asphalt Inc., of Mason City, for its Fourth Avenue South, South Third Street and Four Winds Drive street improvement project Monday after a public hearing where there was no written or verbal objection.

The project includes pavement removal and milling, full- and partial-depth hot-mix asphalt patching, spot curb and gutter replacement, Americans with Disabilities Act compliant sidewalk ramps with detectable warnings, hot-mix asphalt interlayer course and two-inch hot-mix asphalt resurfacing.

Heartland Asphalt was the lone bidder on the project and its bid was about 1.3% more than the engineer’s estimate.