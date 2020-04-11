Less travel, fewer taxes: Clear Lake anticipates $21K less for state road funding

The Clear Lake City Council may have to revise its road construction schedule later this year due to an anticipated reduction in state road use tax funds.
The Iowa Department of Transportation, or Iowa DOT, notified the city in a memo dated March 31 that it’s estimating a 25% reduction in monthly deposits of road use tax funds to cities, counties and the DOT because of the significant decrease in traffic and vehicle sales since mid-March due to COVID-19.
Clear Lake City Administrator Scott Flory briefly discussed the impact the reduction would have on the city with the council last Monday.
The meeting, which was livestreamed for the first time on the city’s website and social media accounts, was held with Mayor Nelson Crabb and council members Dana Brant, Mike Callanan and Bennett Smith in physical attendance, while Mark Ebeling and Gary Hugi joined via teleconference.
“We’re probably not going to feel that yet for another month,” Flory said.
In mid-March, Gov. Kim Reynolds declared a state public health emergency related to COVID-19, which resulted in the closure of non-essential businesses and the prohibition on gatherings of more than 10 across the state.
The Iowa DOT’s automatic traffic recorders embedded in streets and highways recently showed the number of vehicles on streets, roads, highways and interstates has dropped nearly 50 percent compared to a year ago, and less travel means less motor fuel taxes paid at the pump.
Fuel taxes make up about 40 percent — $663 million — of the $1.7 billion of the state’s Road Use Tax Fund.
Clear Lake receives about $1.1 million annually, or about $85,000 a month, in state road use tax funds, Flory said.
He anticipates a monthly loss of about $21,000 in state road use tax revenue starting in April.
“It is a significant (reduction),” Flory said.
He said the City Council will evaluate upcoming road projects and capital purchases that use state road use tax funds, and if necessary, defer them.
But for now, the Clear Lake City Council is still moving forward on several of the projects slated for fiscal years 2020 and 2021.
The council unanimously passed a resolution on Monday setting the bid letting and public hearing dates for its city-wide alley improvement project for April 30 and May 4, respectively.
The proposed project includes the spot repairs, grading and shaping of granular alleys and a two-inch hot mix asphalt overlay of about 14 alley segments west of South Eighth Street between First Avenue South and 12th Avenue South and west of Main Avenue.
Jason Petersburg, a project engineer with Veenstra & Kimm, estimates the project will cost about $223,000.
Councilman Mike Callanan said the alley improvement project may be one the city could “put on the burner for later” if its bid comes in over the budgeted $250,000.
“We’ve got a lot of other big road projects coming our way,” he said. “I think that’s something to keep in mind.”
The alley project is scheduled to begin in early May and be completed in late June.
The council also unanimously approved a $218,794 contract with Heartland Asphalt Inc., of Mason City, for its Fourth Avenue South, South Third Street and Four Winds Drive street improvement project Monday after a public hearing where there was no written or verbal objection.
The project includes pavement removal and milling, full- and partial-depth hot-mix asphalt patching, spot curb and gutter replacement, Americans with Disabilities Act compliant sidewalk ramps with detectable warnings, hot-mix asphalt interlayer course and two-inch hot-mix asphalt resurfacing.
Heartland Asphalt was the lone bidder on the project and its bid was about 1.3% more than the engineer’s estimate.
“As far as I know in terms of heavily traveled streets in the downtown area, these are the last two to get attention,” Callanan said. “Fourth, of course, is a main artery heading down toward South Shore Drive and Third is one of the few side streets that directs people into downtown area.
“Four Winds Drive also has some areas where we’ve had some concerns about for a long time, so I think it’s a really good project.”
The project is scheduled to begin this month and be completed before the end of June.
Last month, the City Council awarded the contract for the second phase of the street reconstruction and bike lake extension project on eastern Main Avenue to Wicks Construction Inc., of Decorah, for about $2,182,590, which is about $2,668, or 0.1%, less than the engineer’s estimate.
The multi-year project, which began in 2017, features street and utility improvements on Main Avenue between Eighth Street and 24th Street and is estimated to cost at least $6 million when finished, Flory said at a meeting in December.
The underground work on this phase of Main Avenue between 14th and 20th streets is scheduled to begin in July after the Fourth of July. It’ll be completed in November. The remainder of the paving will be done in 2021.
Reach Reporter Ashley Stewart at 641-421-0533. Follow her on Twitter at GGastewart.
