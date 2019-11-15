Local volunteers were honored on Thursday at the 17th Annual Volunteer Recognition Award Banquet at the MacNider Art Museum.
Around 65 volunteers were recognized for their work on behalf of the city's Volunteer Service Department on various projects including Adopt-A-Street, Adopt-A-Lot, beautification, parks, MacNider Museum events, Highland Golf Course, and other special projects including school partnerships, graffiti eradication, tree plantings and administrative assistance.
Pete Craven and Les Batton were this year’s recipients of the Shining Star award.
Pete Craven volunteers his time for every golf tournament, outing event and reunion golf event that Highland Park Golf Course hosts. He comes in the morning and registers golfers and takes the entry fees. He comes back at the end of the event to add scores, help organize flight winners of the events with staff, or do any cleaning needed.
Craven also helps with the HPGC golf camp where he helps teach kids the game and passes on his knowledge and love of golf. Craven also works with high school kids and golfers out on the facility when they are practicing. He has been a member or played at Highland Park Golf Course since 1967.
Les Batton has been with the city for four years and has put in countless hours with the Beautification Program. He has taken over a few different city flower beds, works with the Parks Department, and also is a big help with the Friends of the 457 Engine in East Park.
You have free articles remaining.
Batton continues to help and plan new projects in our parks and with our Beautification Program. He has volunteered approximately 400 hours in the last year, which has made a huge difference to several city projects.
The 2019 Shining Star Team recognition was awarded to the River City Morning Kiwanis for its help with numerous projects throughout Mason City. Some were hours with flower beds, raising money for the Cannonball and their gardens, Kiwanis Park, and recently the MacNider Playground staining project.
The Shining Star Award is awarded to individuals and teams or businesses that contribute to the needs of the city. It’s through their efforts that others see the commitment and dedication they share with the community.
Rookie of the Year Award is a new award this year and went to a new volunteer to Mason City. It will be presented at a later date.
City Council members were present to help celebrate the contributions volunteers make to the city organization. Mayor Bill Schickel gave his appreciation and thanks to the volunteers, and Recreation Department staff assisted in presenting the Shining Star Team award to the River City Morning Kiwanis. Parks and Recreation departments staff and volunteer Dennis Wilson presented the individual awards.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.