Leland man injured in two-vehicle crash
Leland man injured in two-vehicle crash

A collision between two tractor-trailers in Winnebago County sent one man to the hospital Monday morning, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

Around 11:30 a.m., Garrett Anderson, 37, of Leland, was driving a 2005 Freightliner east on Iowa Highway 9, when he struck the rear of a 2017 International driven by 46-year-old Cory Powers, of Emmons, Minn., as Powers was turning left onto 130th Avenue, near Thompson.

Anderson was transported by Forest City Ambulance to MercyOne North Iowa in Mason City for treatment. Powers was not injured.

The Wright County Sheriff's Office, Thompson Fire Department, and Iowa Department of Transportation also assisted at the scene. 

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer/Breaking News Reporter for the Globe Gazette. Contact Lisa at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com.

