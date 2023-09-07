The Keely family of Leland is proving that BrickStreet Theatre’s production of "You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown" is fun for the entire family. Each member of the family is filling a crew role, beginning with mom, Julie Keely, as director.

“This musical brings the Peanuts Gang’s most beloved characters to life, and they explore some of life’s great questions,” said Keely, who says the show “has something for everyone.”

Where the crew is concerned, there is a role for every member of her family, also. Husband Brian Keely, who oversees facilities in his role as a vice president for Waldorf University, is her set builder.

“He is a magnificent builder. If I ask him to build something, he does it. There’s nothing he cannot build.”

Meanwhile, daughter Sarah, who works at Diamond Jo Casino, is costuming the musical’s six classic characters – Sally, Linus, Schroeder, Lucy, Snoopy, and Charlie Brown­. The Keelys' son, Sam, is responsible for sound and technical support. He is employed as a software engineer for Kingland Software.

The Keely children were both active in speech and theater at Forest City High School, and Sarah was active in theater while studying at Loras College in Dubuque. Mom Julie attended the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York. She next moved to California where she had roles in film and television, including a non-recurring role in "Days of Our Lives."

The family moved to Leland 18 years ago. All members of the family have performed on the BrickStreet Theatre stage except for Brian, who remains most comfortable creating backdrops.

It will be the sixth show Julie has directed for BrickStreet Theatre; she’s performed in seven.

Performances of "You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown" run Sept. 15-17, 22-24, with the curtain opening at 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays at 1305 Highway 69 South in Forest City. Tickets are available at www.brickstreettheatre.org or at the door, if available.