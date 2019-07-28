The Charles H. MacNider Art Museum is offering would-be quilters a chance to make their own art.
A “Contemporary Quilt Making Workshop: Painted Fabrics” will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sept. 28-29 in the studios of the museum. The workshop will be taught by Joyce Franklin of Piece Works Quilt Shop in Winterset.
Students will learn painting their own fabrics that will then be used in a quilt creation. The focus of this workshop is on painted fabrics – quilts will be started but may not be completed by the end of the workshop. A basic knowledge of quilting is required.
Those attending will need to bring their own sewing machine and quilting supplies, however the paint kits and fabric are provided.
The early bird registration fee of $95 must be received by Aug. 16. The registration fee goes up to $110 after that. Call 641-421-3666 to register, space is limited.
Those looking for inspiration can first visit MacNider's upcoming exhibition, "Material Pulses: Seven Viewpoints."
The exhibition is focused on the art of quilt-making and presents seventeen works by seven fiber artists representing the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It is organized and toured by ExhibitsUSA, a national program of Mid-America Arts Alliance, and sponsored locally by the Mason City Clinic, PC and the David & Phyllis Murphy Charitable Foundation.
This exhibition will be on display in the Museum’s Kinney-Lindstrom Gallery from Sept. 3-Oct. 16.
The Charles H. MacNider Art Museum is free and open to the public during regular museum hours: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m., Tuesday, Thursday, and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. It is closed Sunday and Monday.
