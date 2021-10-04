Learn about Frank Lloyd Wright's American System-Built Homes on Saturday in Mason City

This Saturday, learn about one of Frank Lloyd Wright's lesser-known architectural projects at the Robert E. McCoy Architectural Interpretive Center.

Speakers Michael Schreiber and Jason Loper will shed light on Wright's American System-Built Homes, similar to Sears Homes kits being sold via catalog during the early 1900s. But unlike the Sears Homes, Wright's project offered options for homeowners to customize their designs.

Wright made nearly 1,000 drawings of possible home configurations, but as the United States entered WWI, building supplies became scarce, and when Wright's manufacturer took liberties with Wright's designs, he sued for damages and scrapped the whole project.

Schreiber and Loper are co-owners of the 1917 Delbert Meier House in Monona, an American System-Built home designed by Wright, and co-authors of the recently-published book "This American House." They'll also share the history of their home as well as the details of its restoration process.

The event takes place Saturday, Oct. 9 at 5 p.m. at the Robert E. McCoy Architectural Interpretive Center, next to the Stockman House at 520 1st St. NE in Mason City. Doors open at 4:30 p.m.

Seating will be limited, so reservations made in advance are recommended. Email your name(s) and the number attending to info@stockman-house.org.

Attendees will be required to wear masks.

The program is free and open to the public and is funded by a grant from the Bertha Stebens Charitable Foundation.

