LD's Filling Station receives community support

Last Thursday, a fire broke out at LD’s Filling Station, closing the restaurant indefinitely.

The community has met this tragedy with an outpouring of support, with many offering condolences and sharing their eagerness to return when LD’s Filling Station is open once again. So far, two fundraisers have popped up to help LD’s Filling Station during this time.

“We want everyone to know, how much we love you all, and messages (and) calls are not being ignored, we’re receiving them all. We need your patience (and) time (to) process everything taking place, mentally, physically (and) emotionally. Thank you for amazing support!” LD’s Filling Station said in a Facebook post.

Two days after the fire, Blue Heron Bar & Grill hosted the LD’s Employee Fundraiser, donating a portion of Saturday’s proceeds to the employees of LD’s Filling Station.

"The community was incredibly supportive. We had a full jar of donations. I'm a small mom and pop shop just like they are. Small communities just look out for each other" said Vickie Lau, co-owner of Blue Heron Bar & Grill.

The Mason City Dance Team has started a t-shirt fundraiser for the owners of LD’s Filling Station. Shelbey Schade, daughter of Lori Edgar Schade, has been on the dance team for three years. Lori Schade is president of the Mason City Dance Team Club. All proceeds will go to the Schade family.

Rae Burnette is a GA and Crime & Courts Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Rae.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com

