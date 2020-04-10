Law enforcement's biggest tool to fight COVID-19 is education

Gov. Kim Reynolds on Monday called on all peace officers of the state to help her keep residents in their homes by enforcing orders regarding public gatherings.
The attorney general's office has consulted with police departments on tools they can use to enforce the proclamation, but local agencies see those tools as a last resort.
For law enforcement in Cerro Gordo County, their primary approach to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 remains one of education.
Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley says his officers have seen or have responded to calls regarding large crowds, but have had luck with compliance and groups dispersing when approached.
"We're doing the same thing that we've been doing and that's talking to people in the community that we get complaints about and explain to them what's going on, try to hammer home the importance of needing to isolate and distance ourselves from one another," he said. "We expect to do more of the same."
Brinkley said that his department has responded to about 18 social distancing complaints since those restrictions have been put into place. While several of those complaints were not determined to be violations, an organized car cruise held on Saturday garnered three calls regarding large crowds.
Clear Lake Police Chief Pete Roth hopes his community will practice voluntary compliance to help officers and residents remain safe. His department has responded to about five calls to address concerns about social distancing, but Roth says people have been adhering to those guidelines.
"We are trying to limit our public contact as much as possible," he said. "We would really like to avoid having to come into contact with people to tell them to social distance or "please move six feet away from each other."
Roth says that although residents can be charged with a simple misdemeanor for violating public heath code, he wants to avoid giving citations or making arrests.
"The last thing that we want to do in this situation is to create more of a hardship to someone that's already dealing with restrictions and the uncertainty right now in our in our society," he said. "We just ask for everyone to be responsible and take this seriously and to help us not have to contact you so we continue providing patrol and answering the emergency calls that we still need to respond to."
Cerro Gordo County Sheriff Kevin Pals said service calls through his office, including all normal calls like traffic stops and welfare checks, have dropped to less than half the normal call traffic since social distancing efforts began.
However, Pals said social distancing has caused people to go "a little stir crazy."
"The human mind can only take so much and I think our economy locally can only take so much." He said closing things like playgrounds will help flatten the curve.
"I think we're gonna do all the right things and hopefully we're gonna see this ease up as the weeks go by."
In her proclamation, Gov. Reynolds also announced additional closures, including campgrounds, malls, social clubs, libraries and amusement parks, further limiting options for residents to get out of the house and be active.
Amid growing frustration, Brinkley, Roth, and Pals, as they have since mid-February, continue to find a consistent message that encourages people to socially isolate and distance themselves from one another.
"The long term goal is obviously to flatten the curve and have COVID-19 pass through our area efficiently and without as much damage as we can avoid inflicting on ourselves," Brinkley said.
