Law enforcement's biggest tool to fight COVID-19 is education

"We are trying to limit our public contact as much as possible," he said. "We would really like to avoid having to come into contact with people to tell them to social distance or "please move six feet away from each other."

Roth says that although residents can be charged with a simple misdemeanor for violating public heath code, he wants to avoid giving citations or making arrests.

"The last thing that we want to do in this situation is to create more of a hardship to someone that's already dealing with restrictions and the uncertainty right now in our in our society," he said. "We just ask for everyone to be responsible and take this seriously and to help us not have to contact you so we continue providing patrol and answering the emergency calls that we still need to respond to."

Cerro Gordo County Sheriff Kevin Pals said service calls through his office, including all normal calls like traffic stops and welfare checks, have dropped to less than half the normal call traffic since social distancing efforts began.

However, Pals said social distancing has caused people to go "a little stir crazy."