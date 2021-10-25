Law enforcement invites community members to fall forum on Tuesday

Community members are invited to attend the Cerro Gordo County Seniors and Law Enforcement Together (SALT) Fall Forum on Tuesday, Oct. 26.

The forum will be at Grace Church, located at 440 North Illinois Avenue in Mason City. Attendees can enter on the west side of the church, Entrance E, in The Bridge. The event will be from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

The program will begin at 10 a.m. and will feature law enforcement updates, Deadra Stanton on living as a senior, and Morgan Lawson from Prairie Ridge on Generation Rx. Agency booths will be open at 8:30 a.m. A complimentary lunch will be provided and there is a possibility to win door prizes.

The Cerro Gordo County SALT Fall Forum is free admission and the meal is free as well.

The prescription drug take-back program will also be ongoing at the SALT fall forum. Community members can bring outdated or unused prescription medications for proper disposal.

Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

