Lauren McWhorter: Oakwood Care Center nurse in charge of infection control during COVID

Even with vaccination efforts underway, McWhorter said she still feels a little apprehensive about making big changes.

“I want so much more for the residents that we keep pushing forward even though we are a little nervous about things,” she said. “It’s not about my feelings. it’s about the residents being happy.”

McWhorter began working as an ABCM eight years ago as a CNA. She completed her LPN training at North Iowa Area Community College five years ago.

She loves working with senior citizens.

“You know how people are like, ‘Oh, that baby’s so cute?’ I say that about old people,” McWhorter said.

Her grandfather died when she was very young and she grew up far away from her other grandparents, so she never got to develop relationships with the elderly growing up, she said.

McWhorter is making up for it now.

“I just love the old stories, the old photos, the relationships,” she said.

It’s rewarding to be able to be another level of support for the residents, according to McWhorter.

“Their families aren’t always able to be there every single day, but we are,” she said.