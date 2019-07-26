Civic participation.
If there was a section of the latest Main Street Mason City quarterly report that was more detailed than others, it was the one concerned with community projects.
At the most recent Mason City Council meeting on Tuesday, Main Street Mason City Executive Director Emily Ginneberge presented the latest findings.
While there were segments dedicated to the recent announcement of Mason City's re-designation as an Iowa Great Place and the groundbreaking of the Talon Housing Project, an extensive section ran through all of the volunteering that had been done in the area in the past four months.
What follows is a by-the-numbers look at volunteer work:
250- Volunteer hours logged during the spring community cleanup efforts
250- Flags planted in Central Park, ahead of Memorial Day, by Mayor Bill Schickel, the Girl Scouts of Great Iowa Troop 20035, Boy Scouts of America Pack 4153 and members of the Mason City Veteran Honor Guard Unit
65- Bags filled with yard waste and litter collected throughout the downtown district by local businesses, service organizations and Newman Catholic students
34- Flower pots purchased, planted and delivered to local downtown businesses in the run up to the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs' visit to consider Mason City's community and cultural designation
