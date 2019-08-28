{{featured_button_text}}
Ladybug Café

The Ladybug Café, briefly known as The Courtyard this summer, is listed for sale in Clear Lake.

 CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette

The future plans for the Ladybug Café in Clear Lake have fallen through, according to recent social media posts.

Amanda Eden, her mother Beth Zadow and her aunt Karla Gardner planned to turn the restaurant, greenhouse and spa at 1714 Seventh Ave. N. into a wedding venue, an Airbnb and farm-to-table restaurant with more offerings in food, drinks and entertainment after they took over in mid-June.

The women and Zadow’s husband, Mitch, took over the business nearly a month after they learned owners Wendy and Scott Ruby had listed it for sale.

The Rubys purchased the one-acre property in 2012, according to county property records, and housed an assortment of businesses focused on creating a holistic experience to empower people to live healthier, longer and more joyful lives.

Eden, Zadow and Gardner managed the business they renamed The Courtyard until July 31, which is when they posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page that it would be closed until further notice on Aug. 1 due to updates and repairs. The Courtyard is now listed as permanently closed.

Eden didn’t respond to a request for comment, but on an Aug. 21 post on The Ladybug Café’s Facebook page, the owner stated, “Unfortunately, it didn’t work out with previous buyers.”

The property, including restaurant, greenhouse and upstairs living quarters, is listed for sale as is for $225,000 through Holtz Realty of Mason City.

“I will entertain an offer to hold the loan with the right people,” The Ladybug Café posted on Facebook.

Reach Reporter Ashley Stewart at 641-421-0533. Follow her on Twitter at GGastewart.

