Labor Day is right around the corner. The early-September tribute to workers has been an official holiday for almost 130 years. And as they did in the late 1800s, workers are facing rapid economic transformation.

Between writers and actors on strike, contentious contract negotiations that led up to a new labor deal for 340,000 unionized UPS workers and active picket lines across multiple industries, the labor in Labor Day is again at the forefront of the holiday arguably more than it has been in recent memory.

Nationally and in Iowa, a strong job market continues to present a favorable picture for workers. U.S. hiring picked up in August and wage growth slowed. The labor market has been a pillar of the U.S. economy this year, providing momentum that may help the nation avert recession. While job openings and wage gains have both retreated in recent months, hiring and incomes are still firm enough to bolster consumer spending.

But while fear of a possible recession lingers, several North Iowa business leaders contacted by the Globe Gazette expressed optimism about the local economy and what it means for the workforce.

"The Federal Reserve has been increasing its short-term rate in an effort to curb inflation, and there are indications that it is working," said Paul Stevenson, president and chief credit officer at Clear Lake Bank and Trust Company, in an email. "It is likely we will experience some softening in the local economy; however, I don’t think North Iowa will experience a long-term recession. North Iowa benefits from having a good balance between the farming and business communities. We rarely see extreme swings in our local economy, especially to the downside. We have strong business leaders that manage and prepare their organizations for changes in the economy."

At Sukup Manufacturing in Sheffield, the outlook also is optimistic as the manufacturer of grain storage, grain drying and handling equipment, and steel buildings has recently added workers and a new location in Clear Lake.

"We’ve had a busy past couple years — expanding footprint not only in a Sheffield but Manly, Hampton, and now Clear Lake," Emily Schmitt, chief administrative officer and general counsel told the Globe Gazette. "All have been positive and our hiring has been positive in all those areas. Having these numerous job sites allow us to meet employees closer to where they live, which also leads to being able to leverage their networks in their communities for staffing up a strong workforce.

"As we gain further time from the pandemic, supply chain issues, fluctuations at the gas pump — we have seen an increase in our customers planning further ahead for their buying decisions, which in turn helps us make earlier decisions to strategic plan for the betterment of our customers. So we are optimistic of what we can do heading into 2024 already. North Iowa is a great location to live and thrive — and we’ve seen the results of investing in our region for economic growth!"

At CL Tel, the Clear Lake-based telecommunications company and internet provider, a strong local business environment prompts rosy expectations for the future.

"As we keep an eye on things nationally, we are cautiously optimistic," said Chris Lovell, chief operating officer. "Here in our backyard of North Iowa, we are very bullish about the many exciting economic development initiatives and amenities that have come to fruition or will soon. When it comes to staying connected in this ever-changing world, we foresee a continued high demand for reliable and fast internet service – both in the near and long term."

In August, First Citizens Bank sponsored its first annual Rural Economic Development Summit in partnership with North Iowa Area Community College and the North Iowa Corridor. The event left attendees certain that North Iowa is poised for growth.

"We couldn’t have been more pleased with the turnout, with approximately 350 attendees," said Jeffrey Gribben, president at First Citizens Bank. "The interaction between the audience and the presenters during the summit and during the breaks was a clear sign that local governmental and business leaders in North Iowa have a positive outlook for the future.

"While the past few years have proven that no one has a crystal ball when it comes to where interest rates and markets will head, we do know from experience that when communities are investing in the future it leads to positive outcomes. At First Citizens Bank, we see the investment in our local schools and infrastructure as a positive sign for the future and we look forward to hosting the Rural Economic Development Summit annually to continue to help drive investment in North Central Iowa.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.