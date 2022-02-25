Lab reunited with family after seven months

A few weeks ago, a silver lab by the name of Tess was captured by Mason City Animal Control. Officer Dave Houser had spent the last several months fielding calls from residents about a dog living in a wooded area in southeast Mason City.

And despite the best efforts of Houser and members of the neighborhood, Tess had been able to evade capture throughout this winter.

Despite a ligament injury in her leg, Tess thrived in her wooded home. When surveying the area, Houser found old pizza boxes, garbage bags, and cracker boxes that Tess had foraged for food.

There was even a stuffed toy fox she had left on one of her trails in the area.

The DNR had trail cameras set up in the area Tess was living in, and after Houser looked through the footage, they found her home in a large cement culvert. Houser set up a large live trap near her home, and two days later, she was caught and brought into the Humane Society of North Iowa (HSNI).

Sybil Soukup, Executive Director of HSNI was grateful for all the hard work Houser did to capture Tess.

“Not every city has Animal Control Officers, and even those that do don’t often find officers who go to the lengths Dave Houser did to bring Tess here.” said Soukup.

Soukup and other caretakers at HSNI were worried initially that Tess would have difficulty readjusting to life with humans, but were pleasantly surprised upon receiving her.

“Nobody’s been able to lay hands on this dog for months. So we were very worried about her ability to be able to be around humans… We were kind of expecting her to be a little bit wild. Not at all… she’s just been the biggest sweetheart. She just wants to cuddle with people and be loved.” said Soukup.

Tess has been spending time in the front of the shelter with the HSNI employees, getting treats and pets as she makes her rounds throughout the lobby. After experiencing Tess’s ease in returning to human companionship, it was obvious to Soukup that Tess had been somebody’s pet at some point.

“We went through all the (missing animal reports) we had on file, and nothing,” said Soukup. They put her online for a few weeks, and nobody claimed her, “So we don’t really know what her story is. But at this point, we’re ready to write her a new ending.”

But as of Friday, Tess has finally returned to her owners, the McDonough family. According to a post by HSNI, Tess went missing from her home in rural Nora Springs after being frightened by fireworks last July. After showing up at every sighting of Tess for two months, the McDonoughs had given up on getting Tess back.

HSNI shared a video on Thursday calling for donations for Tess's surgery, and it made it's way to Nicci McDonough. They have no idea how she ended up living at least 10 miles from home, according to HSNI:

"It was an emotional reunion for everyone, including Tess who had missed 'her boy' Decker (McDonough) terribly."

Rae Burnette is a GA and Crime & Courts Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Rae.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.