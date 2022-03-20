La Luz Centro Cultural prepares Latinx community for workforce

In Hampton, a community organization is leaning into preparing the Latino community for the workforce.

La Luz Centro Cultural has a legal department, education classes, a food pantry, translators and interpreters, as well as the SOMOS Latinx project and Gran Festival North Iowa. All of these programs work to “promote cultural awareness and diversity with hospitality and supportive services for all,” according to the organization's mission statement.

“A lot of immigrants don’t get past elementary school (in their native county). And so they move up here not knowing what’s going on, not knowing how to do things. And then their children don’t know what to do or how to do things either. And so they’re trying to bring up their children and not knowing how the United States works and not knowing how the school system works or anything like that,” said Kyle Whalen, La Luz associate director.

Whalen said the community center works to help immigrants who don’t speak English to become literate, as well as offering services for citizenship, group therapy and counseling and connect with other programs to help offset costs of living.

“We just make sure that the community knows that we’re here to support whoever needs support.”

In the past, La Luz has worked to get community members ready for the workforce but hadn't worked to directly link workers with available jobs. In December 2021, a grant that included 50 Google Career Certificates gave the organization the opportunity to provide the Latinx community with work.

The self-paced, online training program prepares participants for careers in the high-growth fields of project management, user experience design, data analytics, and IT support. With under 10 hours of study per week, it takes about six months to graduate with a Google Career Certificate. This program connects graduates with more than 130 top U.S. employers.

Whalen has high hopes for the program in Hampton, and expects to branch out into other communities.

“The more (people) we can invite the more we can complete, the more scholarships we can get,” Whalen said.

Future scholarships are based on rate of completion, so there's a need for participants to follow through. La Luz plans to offer the scholarship locally first, with no scholarship requirements other than the time it takes to complete. If somebody begins the course but cannot finish, they simply need to drop the course and the certificate will remain valid for the next user.

Applications are open for the Google Career Certificates at https://www.laluzcc.org/. La Luz offers computer access for community members without Wi-Fi or a computer of their own. Currently, there are 12 computers in their lobby, but Whalen said La Luz is working with other organizations to add to their stock. The computers are used for a number of programs, and ESL participants like Iveth and Jorge, who requested only their first names be used, use the computers regularly.

After purchasing a new building in 2019, La Luz has been steadily undergoing renovations to make its new building a welcoming space for the people they serve.

La Luz also is expanding its workforce to accommodate the expansion of programs they’ve taken on. A program and public relations coordinator is needed to take charge of the new programs, maintain existing ones, and help prospective programs launch in the near future.

The center is launching programs for children, including a mentoring and tutoring service and a literacy program for infants through 5-year-olds. La Luz is also looking to expand its ESL classes, which are Mondays and Wednesdays from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Plans are in the works to add classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays for beginners.

“We do whatever we can to make sure that the Latinos are getting served around here," Whalen said.

Gretchen Burnette is a Weeklies Editor and Daily Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Gretchen.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com

