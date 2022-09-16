Krull selected for Chamber's Leadership Iowa 2022-23

The Iowa Association of Business Industry (ABI) Foundation recently announced Allyson Krull as one of forty leaders from across the state selected to participate in the 2022-23 program of Leadership Iowa, Iowa’s premier issues-awareness program.

Krull is the Marketing and Leadership Development Director at the Mason City Chamber of Commerce.

More than 1,300 Iowans have taken part in the program since it began in 1982, according to a press release. Participants represent all regions of the state and a variety of industries, companies and backgrounds. Leadership Iowa exists to educate, inspire, and grow a network of informed leaders, and to encourage their ongoing engagement on local and statewide levels.

“We’re thrilled to host another great cohort of Iowa leaders in the 41st Leadership Iowa program,” said ABI President Mike Ralston in a statement. “This experience not only provides first-hand exposure to opportunities and challenges across the state, it also fosters a strong network of problem-solvers equipped to effect positive change in Iowa communities therefore creating a better future for Iowa.”

The 2022-23 class will travel to communities throughout Iowa for a series of two-day monthly sessions beginning in October and concluding in June.

Each session allows participants to delve into an important topic as it relates to our state by way of discussions with subject-matter experts, interactive experiences, industry tours and more. Session topics include Agriculture and Renewable Resources; Innovation and Technology; Government; Economic Development and Workforce; Education; and Manufacturing and Transportation.

The class will graduate at ABI’s annual conference next June in Cedar Rapids says the release.