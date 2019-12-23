Krugerrand featured in annual Salvation Army auction shows up in red kettle

The gold Krugerrand that is the centerpiece of the Salvation Army's annual auction showed up in a red kettle bucket last weekend.

Capt. Kenyon Sivels said someone put a 1982 South African Krugerrand coin in a kettle at Hy-Vee East sometime between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday. The Rock Sirius Lodge was manning the kettle at the time.

The coin is one ounce of 99.999% pure gold and the value of it depends on the price of gold.

It has been several years since The Salvation Army of North Iowa has received a gold coin. Previously a coin was received every year for 20 years in a row but one year they just stopped.

The Salvation Army said in a Monday release that it's grateful for the donation and hopeful it will start a new tradition.

This year’s Salvation Army Christmas campaign goal is $253,300. It is still short of its goal. The money raised during the Christmas campaign is used throughout the year to help those in need in North Iowa.

