Krugerrand featured in annual Salvation Army auction shows up in red kettle

The gold Krugerrand that is the centerpiece of the Salvation Army's annual auction showed up in a red kettle bucket last weekend.

Capt. Kenyon Sivels said someone put a 1982 South African Krugerrand coin in a kettle at Hy-Vee East sometime between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday. The Rock Sirius Lodge was manning the kettle at the time.

The coin is one ounce of 99.999% pure gold and the value of it depends on the price of gold.

Salvation Army Krugerrand auction

Salvation Army Christmas Chairman Tim Fleming, left, holds up a Krugerrand coin as auctioneer Frank Fox calls out prices during the 2015 auction at the Southbridge Mall in Mason City.

It has been several years since The Salvation Army of North Iowa has received a gold coin. Previously a coin was received every year for 20 years in a row but one year they just stopped.

The Salvation Army said in a Monday release that it's grateful for the donation and hopeful it will start a new tradition.

This year’s Salvation Army Christmas campaign goal is $253,300. It is still short of its goal. The money raised during the Christmas campaign is used throughout the year to help those in need in North Iowa.

