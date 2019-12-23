Krugerrand featured in annual Salvation Army auction shows up in red kettle

The gold Krugerrand that is the centerpiece of the Salvation Army's annual auction showed up in a red kettle bucket last weekend.
Capt. Kenyon Sivels said someone put a 1982 South African Krugerrand coin in a kettle at Hy-Vee East sometime between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday. The Rock Sirius Lodge was manning the kettle at the time.
The coin is one ounce of 99.999% pure gold and the value of it depends on the price of gold.
You have free articles remaining.
It has been several years since The Salvation Army of North Iowa has received a gold coin. Previously a coin was received every year for 20 years in a row but one year they just stopped.
The Salvation Army said in a Monday release that it's grateful for the donation and hopeful it will start a new tradition.
This year’s Salvation Army Christmas campaign goal is $253,300. It is still short of its goal. The money raised during the Christmas campaign is used throughout the year to help those in need in North Iowa.
Toys for Tots distribution 2019 (1).jpg
Toys for Tots distribution 2019 (2).jpg
Toys for Tots distribution 2019 (3).jpg
Toys for Tots distribution 2019 (4).jpg
Toys for Tots distribution 2019 (5).jpg
Toys for Tots distribution 2019 (6).jpg
Toys for Tots distribution 2019 (7).jpg
Toys for Tots distribution 2019 (8).jpg
Toys for Tots distribution 2019 (9).jpg
Toys for Tots distribution 2019 (10).jpg
Toys for Tots distribution 2019 (11).jpg
Toys for Tots distribution 2019 (12).jpg
Toys for Tots distribution 2019 (13).jpg
Toys for Tots distribution 2019 (14).jpg
Toys for Tots distribution 2019 (15).jpg
Toys for Tots distribution 2019 (16).jpg
Toys for Tots distribution 2019 (17).jpg
Toys for Tots distribution 2019 (18).jpg
Toys for Tots distribution 2019 (19).jpg
Toys for Tots distribution 2019 (20).jpg
Toys for Tots distribution 2019 (21).jpg
Toys for Tots distribution 2019 (22).jpg
Toys for Tots distribution 2019 (23).jpg
Toys for Tots distribution 2019 (24).jpg
Toys for Tots distribution 2019 (25).jpg
Lisa's adventures at Lime Creek Nature Center
ADD YOUR VOICE TO THE DISCUSSION: Become a member
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.