 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kossuth County Speedway apologizes for insensitive comments made by announcer
1 comment
breaking topical top story

Kossuth County Speedway apologizes for insensitive comments made by announcer

{{featured_button_text}}

A fill-in track announcer at Kossuth County Speedway in Algona lost his job after comments he made during races this week caused social media backlash. 

The comments in question came during the National Anthem, when the fill-in announcer, who has only been identified by commenters as "Lon," made remarks regarding the National Football League and Black National Anthem considered by many to be racially insensitive. 

"Here's our social service announcement if you won't stand for our flag, if you're going to take a knee... I got four words for you: find a different country. If you won't do it, get the hell out of dodge," the announcer said over the track speakers.

"I heard about all this stuff going on the NFL, now they're going to have another national anthem for those folks for the, I guess, darker toned skin color. You know what, I'll just say Blacks, they want a different national anthem and the NFL is thinking about doing it. So I say shut the TVs off and let them play in front of nobody." 

Kossuth County Speedway officials released a statement regarding the events, saying that there is no place for racially insensitive comments at their speedway. 

Kossuth County Speedway logo

Kossuth County Speedway logo

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"Kossuth County Speedway and the Kossuth County Fair Board do not condone the comments made by the fill-in announcer," the press release said. "We do not tolerate discrimination at our racing events and welcome race fans of all color, gender, religion, and creed to join our racing family." 

The press release goes on to clarify that usual track announcer, Chad Meyer, was not responsible for the comments, and the fill-in announcer will no longer be welcome at any track events. 

"We will not comment further on this incident because there are no further comments to be made: it was not okay, and it will not be happening again," the press release states. "Kossuth County Speedway looks forward to proving to our fans, drivers, and crews that we can and will do better."

Social media was quick to criticize the fill-in announcer. 

Kossuth County Speedway did not respond to requests for the identity of the fill-in announcer from the Globe Gazette. 

Support local journalism. Get a year of unlimited digital access.

Take a walk through Clear Lake's Antique and Classic Boat Show

Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

1 comment
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Seagull flies into teen on Wildwood amusement ride

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News