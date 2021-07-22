Kossuth County Speedway apologizes for insensitive comments made by announcer

A fill-in track announcer at Kossuth County Speedway in Algona lost his job after comments he made during races this week caused social media backlash.
The comments in question came during the National Anthem, when the fill-in announcer, who has only been identified by commenters as "Lon," made remarks regarding the National Football League and Black National Anthem considered by many to be racially insensitive.
Going to need @FloRacing to comment on their broadcast from Iowa’s Kossuth County Speedway where the announcer went on an extended rant about those with “darker toned skin color.” pic.twitter.com/6bFzW56YeB— Josh Hanson (@JoshHanson18) July 22, 2021
"Here's our social service announcement if you won't stand for our flag, if you're going to take a knee... I got four words for you: find a different country. If you won't do it, get the hell out of dodge," the announcer said over the track speakers.
"I heard about all this stuff going on the NFL, now they're going to have another national anthem for those folks for the, I guess, darker toned skin color. You know what, I'll just say Blacks, they want a different national anthem and the NFL is thinking about doing it. So I say shut the TVs off and let them play in front of nobody."
Kossuth County Speedway officials released a statement regarding the events, saying that there is no place for racially insensitive comments at their speedway.
"Kossuth County Speedway and the Kossuth County Fair Board do not condone the comments made by the fill-in announcer," the press release said. "We do not tolerate discrimination at our racing events and welcome race fans of all color, gender, religion, and creed to join our racing family."
The press release goes on to clarify that usual track announcer, Chad Meyer, was not responsible for the comments, and the fill-in announcer will no longer be welcome at any track events.
"We will not comment further on this incident because there are no further comments to be made: it was not okay, and it will not be happening again," the press release states. "Kossuth County Speedway looks forward to proving to our fans, drivers, and crews that we can and will do better."
Social media was quick to criticize the fill-in announcer.
Breaks my heart to hear this crap in Iowa. Don’t act like you love this country if you don’t love all who live in it! https://t.co/YkPjG7AtP7— J.D. Scholten (@JDScholten) July 22, 2021
Kossuth County Speedway did not respond to requests for the identity of the fill-in announcer from the Globe Gazette.
Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont