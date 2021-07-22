Kossuth County Speedway apologizes for insensitive comments made by announcer

A fill-in track announcer at Kossuth County Speedway in Algona lost his job after comments he made during races this week caused social media backlash.

The comments in question came during the National Anthem, when the fill-in announcer, who has only been identified by commenters as "Lon," made remarks regarding the National Football League and Black National Anthem considered by many to be racially insensitive.

"Here's our social service announcement if you won't stand for our flag, if you're going to take a knee... I got four words for you: find a different country. If you won't do it, get the hell out of dodge," the announcer said over the track speakers.

"I heard about all this stuff going on the NFL, now they're going to have another national anthem for those folks for the, I guess, darker toned skin color. You know what, I'll just say Blacks, they want a different national anthem and the NFL is thinking about doing it. So I say shut the TVs off and let them play in front of nobody."

Kossuth County Speedway officials released a statement regarding the events, saying that there is no place for racially insensitive comments at their speedway.

